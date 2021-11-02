Most of the focus on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been centered on two things; what role does Wanda Maximoff's Scarlet Witch have to play in the movie, and what would cause the Multiverse of Madness in the first place. While the latter part of that seems to be getting answered before the movie arrives, through various hints in other Marvel properties and seemingly none as explicitly as in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Wanda's role is still pretty much a blank canvas, but not as blank as that of newcomer America Chavez, who is being played in the movie by Xochitl Gomez. However, while the movie has been pushed back a couple of months to May 2022, merchandise is already appearing online, including a pair of sweatpants that give the best look yet at Chavez.

The sweatpants listing features promo art from the movie, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange front and center, flanked just behind by Benedict Wong's Wong and Gomez's Chavez, and above and behind them is Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. For fans of the comic books, they will recognize Chavez's pose in the image is taken directly from the character's cover pose for America #1.

BREAKING: The first official ensemble promo art for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS has been revealed as part of new merch! pic.twitter.com/w0A2AXQccI — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) November 1, 2021

Although this still doesn't give much of an insight into how America Chavez will feature or what her role in the movie will be, but it is clear that she is going to form an alliance with Strange and Wong, although when it comes to Wanda, Olsen doesn't think she will exactly be a hero in the MCU after the events of WandaVision. The actress spoke about her character during an interview on Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast back in June.

"Like, she just did something that makes her a criminal. So, in my mind, the next step in her life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts that she committed and her own accountability of it," Olsen said. "All these big trucks are coming in and all these military men and women are coming into assess the situation, and she flies away," she continued. "Like, she needs to escape, or she's going to get in trouble, and she doesn't wanna get in trouble. And so she went away with her grief and her shame and is now... I didn't think of her as... I don't think of her being in that home in the tag, she is at peace but she now, for the rest of her life, hiding."

There is currently nothing known about what will become of Wanda after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but with White Vision somewhere out there, fans are really hoping that she is going to be sticking around for a while longer. In the meantime, with other merchandise having recently confirmed a villain for the movie, keep an eye out for more little hints about the movie as we see more products arrive in the run up to the movie's release in May next year.