Mordo is finally making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it had been strongly suspected, Chiwetel Ejiofor has confirmed that he will reprise his role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor also promises that questions regarding his whereabouts during recent MCU events, specifically Thanos' snap and Avengers: Endgame, will be explained.

Chiwetel Ejiofor is currently promoting his new Netflix movie The Old Guard, which is set to debut next month. During a recent interview he was asked about Doctor Strange 2. While the actor couldn't say much, he did confirm his return. Asked specifically about where Mordo was during the battle with Thanos during Avengers: Endgame, the actor was tight-lipped but provided a promising tease. Here's what he had to say.

"All will be revealed."

When last we saw Mordo, he partnered with Stephen Strange and Wong to save the Earth from Dormammu. Mordo, who was Strange's mentor, had a big difference of opinion regarding the sorcerer's decision to use time-altering magic to defeat the villain. Mordo had also been disillusioned with his teacher, The Ancient one, for similar reasons. He walked away from his sorcerer comrades and made something of an evil turn in the post-credits scene that was included in Doctor Strange.

With that in mind, it was always assumed Mordo would have a role to play in the sequel. Originally, Scott Derrickson was set to return as director. However, Derrickson parted ways with the project over creative differences, but will remain on board as an executive producer. Instead, Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead) has been tapped to helm the movie. In discussing Raimi taking over, Chiwetel Ejiofor expressed his excitement.

"He's coming on. I'm very, very excited about that. Obviously, we've been sort of interrupted... but hopefully we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I'm very excited about it."

Plot details have largely been kept under wraps up to this point. It had previously been revealed that Nightmare would likely be the villain back when Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill were on board. Whether or not that will change with Sam Raimi at the helm remains to be seen. What is certain is that this will be the longest gap (bay far) between solo installments in the history of the MCU, as the first movie hit theaters in 2016.

Benedict Cumberbatch will return once again as Stephen Strange, with Benedict Wong on board as Wong. It had previously been reported that Rachel McAdams would not be back as Christine Palmer, but a lot has changed since that initially came to light,. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was recently delayed for a second time. The sequel is now set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via comicbook.com.