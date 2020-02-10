Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness original writer C. Robert Cargill reveals that he and Scott Derrickson never had a chance to write a script for the upcoming sequel. The reveal comes after it was announced that Loki series head writer Michael Waldron had been tapped by Marvel Studios to write the sequel. A few weeks before the writer news dropped, it was revealed that Derrickson and the studio had parted ways over creative differences. Sam Raimi is believed to be the sequel's new director.

C. Robert Cargill is out to set the record straight when it comes to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and writing credits. After it was announced that Michael Waldron had been brought on board, hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans started to wonder what would happen to Cargill and Derrickson's story, with many under the assumption that heavier horror elements would be removed. Apparently, that's not the case at all. Cargill explains.

"Since it keeps coming up in news stories, it's worth noting that Scott and I never had the opportunity to write a draft of Multiverse of Madness, so whatever they are working with now isn't derivative of our work. I am of course very excited to see where they take Stephen next."

With production set to begin in a few months, it seems strange that a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness script was never completed, or even attempted. Looking back, these behind-the-scenes decisions may have been made a lot further in advance than initially thought. It's entirely possible that Michael Waldron had been writing his version of the story for some time now, in order to prepare for the production start date.

Marvel Studios is pretty secretive about their inner workings, which helps their success. They keep a lot of information under lock and key, so Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill may have left the project earlier, which is only becoming public knowledge over the course of the last few weeks. As usual, Marvel Studios is keeping their mouths shut about any of these new developments, which means they are probably still eying the May 2021 release date. Hopefully a script is nearing completion by this point, or at least a draft.

Doctor Strange 2 is still on target for its original release date until Marvel Studios says otherwise. The project was officially announced last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, where Scott Derrickson revealed it was going to be the first MCU project to incorporate horror elements. Fans were instantly excited as to where this direction could take Doctor Stephen Strange. For now, we'll just have to wait and see where the story ends up taking the character and if the release date for the movie remains. You can check out Robert C. Cargill's Twitter clarification below.

