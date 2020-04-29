Fans have been agog ever since learning that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be directed by master of horror and creator of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy, Sam Raimi. The filmmaker has the skillset and credentials to make an awesome superhero film with horror undertones. To celebrate the highly anticipated project, user spdrmnkyxxiii took to Instagram to post a mashup poster featuring Doctor Strange in an Evil Dead setting.

The piece of fan art is reminiscent of the posters for Evil Dead. We see the Sorcerer Supreme attempting to pull himself out of a portal, while his glazed, whitened eyes indicate the character is using all his power to escape. This is similar to the original poster for Evil Dead, where a female victim tried to pull herself out of the ground, while a hand belonging to a Deadite, a species of a demon from the horror franchise, reaches out to pull her back.

In the fan poster, the hand of the Deadite appears to have been replaced by the hand of Scarlet Witch, both referencing the announcement that the superheroine will be a part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and hinting that her role may be antagonistic in nature.

We have already learned a few details about the plot of the upcoming Doctor Strange film. We know there are going to be horror elements mixed into the narrative, possibly of the Lovecraftian variety, judging by the similarity of the movie title to H.P. Lovecraft's classic At the Mountain of Madness novella.

We also know the film will introduce the Multiverse to the MCU, which is a concept from the comics stating that the current MCU universe is only one of many, all existing in the same space but in different dimensions. The Multiverse is Disney's method of expanding the MCU even further, allowing them to introduce a host of new heroes and villains, including The Fantastic Four, The X-Men, Doctor Doom, and Galactus.

The first Doctor Strange was a critical and financial success, but it was Strange's central role in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame which bolstered the new hero's reputation, and has fans eager to follow his new solo adventure. Raimi joining the MCU is also cause for celebration among fans, with his earlier Spider-Man trilogy considered among the best superhero movies ever made.

The release of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness has been delayed, with the new release date announced for March 25, 2022. The long wait will give Sam Raimi time to tweak the script, and introduce his own personal vision into the narrative. Who knows, we may even see the upcoming film reference the Deadites from Evil Dead in one of the alternate realities, or feature a shoutout to Raimi's Spider-Man universe by featuring a cameo from Bruce Campbell, Raimi's longtime creative partner who played the lead in the Evil Dead series and had multiple small roles in the Spider-Man films.