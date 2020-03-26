Quite a few Hollywood productions have been delayed due to current global events, but it looks as though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be moving ahead as planned. At least for now. The situation is fluid and it's hard to know when the movie business will return to normal. But the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe offering isn't scheduled to begin filming for a few months, which could help keep the sequel on track.

According to a new report detailing some of the challenges the industry is facing as a result of delayed productions, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to begin filming in June. When last we heard, Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead) was being eyed for the director's chair. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first movie based on the Marvel Comics character, had been tapped to return, but he departed over creative differences. Derrickson is set to remain on board as a producer. Michael Waldron, who is the head writer on the Disney+ Loki series, was recently hired to pen the screenplay.

In the interest of public health, virtually every major production going on currently was forced to shut down temporarily. This is costing studios millions of dollars and is leading to other issues that will need to be worked out once things begin returning to normal. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, another upcoming MCU entry, is one of the movies that has been affected. Marvel announced its Phase 4 plans during San Diego Comic-Con last year. Other movies on deck include Black Widow, which was supposed to come out in May but has been pushed back, as well as Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for Doctor Strange 2. Benedict Cumberbatch will be returning as the Sorcerer Supreme, with Benedict Wong also returning as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor expected to be back as Mordo. Rachel McAdams, however, won't be coming back as Christine Palmer. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlett Witch will be teaming up with Stephen Strange. WandaVision, which is currently in the works for Disney+ and is set to debut in December, will tie in directly to the sequel.

It's expected that Nightmare will be the main villain, but no actor has been cast in the role yet. Doctor Strange, released in 2016, was a sizable success, considering that very few people in the mainstream were familiar with the character prior to his big screen debut. The movie earned $677 million at the global box office and was met with generally favorable reviews from critics. Benedict Cumberbatch has since reprised the role in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.