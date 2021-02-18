Danny Elfman has confirmed that he'll be scoring the upcoming Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Directed by original Spider-Man trilogy helmer Sam Raimi, the second Doctor Strange movie is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2022. As the original movie's composer Michael Giacchino is busy with The Batman, Raimi tapped Elfman to score Doctor Strange 2, as Elfman himself explains in a recent interview with Inverse.

"I am starting to do bits of pre-work for Doctor Strange 2 that Sam Raimi's directing," Elfman said. "Even though I don't start it for some months, there's bits of recorded music they need for the sets."

This will mark the fourth collaboration between the composer and director. Elfman previously scored Raimi's 1990 movie Darkman with the pair later teaming back up for Spider-Man in 2002 and Spider-Man 2 in 2004. While Elfman didn't work on Spider-Man 3, he later provided the score for Raimi's Disney movie Oz the Great and Powerful in 2011. Given their history, it's not difficult to see why Sam Raimi wanted to once again use Elfman's services for Doctor Strange 2.

Along with Raimi, Danny Elfman is also well known for his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Tim Burton, composing many hit movies like Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, and the Dumbo remake. Elfman also provided the songs and score for the Burton-produced musical The Nightmare Before Christmas, performing Jack Skellington's singing voice as well.

Elfman has also worked a lot with Gus Van Sant, scoring movies like Milk, Good Will Hunting, and To Die For. He has also written music for many other big name movies, such as every installment of the Men in Black and Fifty Shades of Grey movies. If that wasn't enough, he has even penned the themes for many popular television shows, such as The Simpsons, Desperate Housewives, and Tales from the Crypt.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is written by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Bringing back Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the sequel also stars WandaVision favorite Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. The cast will also include Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Given the inclusion of the multiverse, there's no telling what kinds of guest stars we'll also be seeing in the sequel.

Cumberbatch is also set to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel to establish a multiverse in that movie. There are rumors that Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst could be showing up in that sequel to reprise their roles from Raimi's movie trilogy. Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina is also confirmed to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus. Whether the multiverse in Doctor Strange 2 also brings back any of Raimi's characters remains to be seen, but enlisting the Spider-Man 1 & 2 composer is certainly a nice nod.

With production currently underway, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on March 25, 2022. This news comes to us from Inverse.