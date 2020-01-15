A synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has surfaced online. The sequel was initially announced last summer during Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Details have been scarce but, with production scheduled to start in the next handful of months, despite the fact that director Scott Derrickson recently parted ways with the project, some information is starting to creep out. If this synopsis turns out to be genuine, we finally have some firm story details that are quite revealing.

The synopsis in question came from a casting website. So, this likely won't be the official synopsis that Marvel will reveal at a later date, but the details very well could be the real deal. Still, since this isn't coming directly from Marvel, for the time being, we have to caution this could differ from what ends up in the actual movie. That having been said, the synopsis, which reads as follows, promises the return of the Time Stone, as well a certain ally turned foe.

"After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil."

A few things to unpack here. While it was largely assumed to be the case, Doctor Strange 2 will indeed take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Given the five-year gap between Infinity War and Endgame, it was, at the very least, possible this could have happened at some point before Thanos was vanquished. There's also the matter of the Time Stone being a factor again. It was huge in the first movie and became the major factor in Infinity War. This is becoming one of Marvel's big plot devices. Lastly, that friend-turned-enemy is more than likely Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo, who made something of an evil turn at the end of the first movie.

As for this unspeakable evil? All we can do is speculate, but it had previously been revealed that Nightmare would be the villain. If that holds true, perhaps we're going to see Stephen Strange and Scarlet Witch chasing /doctor-strange-2-movie-multiverse-of-madness/Nightmare all across the multiverse? Things are likely to change now that Scott Derrickson is no longer in the director's chair. However, since Marvel isn't expecting any delays, odds are, they're going to keep the main story that was cooked up in place.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong are expected to return for the sequel. Filming is set to begin in May. A new director hasn't been announced for the project yet. When Scott Derrickson was involved, he promised that they were going to make the first "scary" MCU movie. Whether or not that will still be the case remains to be seen. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021. This news comes to us via Backstage.