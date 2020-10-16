The cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is growing as production looms. Xochitl Gomez has joined Benedict Cumberbatch in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel, which serves as a huge role for the rising star. Gomez's role has not been specified as of yet but the nature of the follow-up to 2016's Doctor Strange has been kept largely secretive up to this point. Undoubtedly, that won't be changing anytime soon.

According to a new report, Xochitl Gomez has signed on for Doctor Strange 2. It is unclear how big her role will be, or if she will be teaming up with Stephen Strange. There is also a chance she could be an antagonist. Whatever the cast, it's a huge get for Gomez, who recently had a breakout role in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club. Some of her other credits include Roped and Shadow Wolves. Regardless of the size of her role, this will be the biggest project to date on Gomez's resume. Given that it is within the MCU, it opens the door for future appearances in other projects as well.

Plot details remain firmly under wraps for the sequel. It is expected that Benedict Wong will reprise his role as Wong, with Chiwetel Ejiofor returning as Mordo. Elizabeth Olsen will be reprising her role as Scarlet Witch as well. Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man) will be in the director's chair. Originally, Scott Derrickson who directed the first movie, was on board to return. However, he and the studio parted ways over creative differences but he will remain on board as an executive producer. There is no bad blood as Derrickson has said he would return to work with Marvel on another project in the future, provided the opportunity.

Before Derrickson departed, he described it as the first "scary" Marvel movie. Whether or not that will be maintained with Raimi at the helm remains to be seen. We do know that the movie will connect to WandaVision, which is set to debut on Disney+ later this year. It will be the first entry in the new live-action MCU shows that will be more tied to the movies. Additionally, we recently learned that Benedict Cumberbatch is also set to return in Spider-Man 3 alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker. That could help set up the exploration of Marvel's multiverse before Cumberbatch suits up for his long-awaited sequel.

Doctor Strange was a pretty big success for a movie based on a character that wasn't all that popular in the mainstream, earning $677 million at the global box office. The character has since appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Other Phase 4 movies coming down the pipeline in the MCU include Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.