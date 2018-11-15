Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has revealed that the original Eye of Agamotto is safe. Derrickson's home in Thousand Oaks, California was hit by the Woolsey Fire and burned to the ground. The director and his family only had a few minutes to evacuate before their neighborhood was engulfed in flames, but he grabbed the Doctor Strange prop as one of the handful of things that he took on his way out the door. Derrickson has been pretty quiet on social media over the last week, but he has been thanking fans for their support.

In a recent social media post, Scott Derrickson let everybody know that his house was destroyed and later posted pictures of the wreckage. He and his two sons went digging through what used to be their home to see if anything made it through the extreme heat. Derrickson was very happy to find his father's dog tags, and found them on Veteran's Day. The tags were visibly charred, but you could still make out what they said.

One of the very few items that made it through the fire untouched was a Doctor Strange action figure. It was one of three things that did not burn, which also included a succulent in a pot and a cup. Scott Derrickson is happy that his family made it out safely, and has continued to thank Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for all of their love and support in such a tough time. Even after losing everything, the director is keeping a positive attitude. When a fan asked what he was going to do now, he simply replied, "keep on keeping on."

Related: Doctor Strange 2 to Bring Benedict Cumberbatch a Big Raise?

The Woolsey Fire is one of the largest fires to ever hit the Los Angeles area, having burned 97,620 acres at the time of this writing. It is currently only 52 percent contained and has killed 59 people and left dozens unaccounted for. Earlier this week, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said that the fire was "roughly the size of Denver." It has been estimated that the Woolsey Fire has destroyed at least 500 homes, with Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson's house being one of them.

Southern California does have some rain in the forecast for next week, which should be able to help fire fighters get a handle on the Woolsey Fire. However, mudslides could end up occurring, which would put even more homes in jeopardy. Scott Derrickson noted in one of his tweets that he is not very materialistic, and said, "But this loss and whipsaw change will become a source of growth for all of us." The Doctor Strange director is remaining optimistic in a time of huge challenge. He and his family were able to escape the fires with their lives, which is really all that the director wanted in the first place. You can see the Eye of Agamotto below, thanks to Scott Derrickson's Twitter account.

When evacuating for a fire, you only have time to grab a handful of things.



The original Eye Of Agamotto is safe. pic.twitter.com/EwlIbe2BgO — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 15, 2018

Tomorrow we will dig through the rubble with gloves and puncture-proof boots.



But today, unbelievably, these are the only items we found perfectly intact: pic.twitter.com/Vcz6hYEbEd — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 11, 2018

With the help of dear friends, we dug all afternoon in the rubble. Not much left, but we did discover the one thing I most hoped to find: my late father’s dog tags. #VeteransDay2018pic.twitter.com/HB1OnRdCKI — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 13, 2018

A friend drove to my home while it was smoldering and took this mesmerizing pic. The interior is cooked but the sole fireman needs to ensure that other homes in my neighborhood don’t catch fire.



Thank God and this firefighter, they didn’t. pic.twitter.com/lXhTZQvYsq — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 11, 2018

I’m not trying to be optimistic about losing literally everything — I’m just not materialistic by nature. To me it’s just stuff. It’s harder for my boys, losing items that have profound memory meaning. But this loss and whipsaw change will become a source of growth for all of us. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 11, 2018

Just a quick update to say that I’m overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support. Thank you to everyone who messaged me, and for the dozens upon dozens of you who offered us a place to stay. We are blessed and grateful to be safe and so loved. 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/5i4InDTs8S — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 10, 2018