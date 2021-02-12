The MCU is going full force, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has started production in the United Kingdom, and Benedict Wong has now confirmed that everyone's favorite dry-humored Master of the Mystic Arts, Wong, will return to help Strange tackle the madness of the multiverse. The actor took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the movie's set, and could not help but show-off his Spider-Man themed ensemble.

"Behind The Scenes @marvelstudios Dr Strange and the Madness of the Multi-schedule! #spiderwong."

Benedict Wong has played Doctor Strange's friend and mystical colleague, Wong, since the first movie back in 2016. He has since appeared alongside the rest of The Avengers in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with the actor exchanging quips alongside the likes of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. Benedict Wong has crafted an effortlessly likeable presence in Wong, and he will be a welcome addition to the craziness of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

As given away by the title, Marvel's upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will introduce audiences to a previously unexplored side of the MCU, the multiverse. The movie will see Benedict Cumberbatch once again reprise the role of the Sorcerer Supreme, with Chiwetel Ejiofor also set to return as friend-turned-enemy, Karl Mordo. While it was expected that director Scott Derrickson would return to helm the project, this eventually fell through and instead Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi will take the reins.

More specific plot details are largely unknown at this stage, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has previously described the movie as a "scary adventure" that is "really pushing the boundaries of storytelling." No doubt some sort of universe-ending catastrophe will force Doctor Strange to navigate his way through the multiverse, something which is sure to feature all sorts of crowd-pleasing surprises along the way. Doctor Strange 2 will likely lean further into the mystical craziness of the comics, with rumors recently beginning to circulate that Rintrah the Magical Minotaur will appear.

Feige has even confirmed that the events of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will have wide-reaching ramifications for the MCU, and affect several future projects including the Disney+ series Loki and the continuing adventures of Tom Holland's friendly neighborhood web-slinger in Spider-Man 3 (which could explain Wong's choice of clothing).

"The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly," Feige said recently. "There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi from a script written by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due for release on March 25, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Benedict Wong's official Instagram account.