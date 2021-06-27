BBC series Doctor Who has had fans on the edge of their seats over the past year over who will be replacing Jodie Whitaker in her role as the Time Lord. Despite rumors of Jodie leaving the show, nothing has been confirmed by the BBC. Musician, Olly Alexander of 'Years and Years' fame has been a firm favorite to replace Jodie if she ever decided to leave the show. However, Olly's management has since confirmed that the singer will not be replacing Jodie as the new doctor. At least not yet.

Olly's artist manager, Martha Kinn took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to quash the Olly Alexander rumor. Via her Instagram story, Martha says, "Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen. I'm afraid I have to exterminate this speculation. As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate. It just isn't true. As odd as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music for the time being."

Jodie Whitaker's exit from Doctor Who earlier this month seemed to be confirmed after it was reported she would feature in two special episodes in 2022, which will air on BBC One next year. Speculation ran wild of Whitaker's exit after fans noticed the actress wouldn't be appearing on the cover of the Doctor Who Annual for 2022. Whittaker is the 13th Doctor, and if she does leave the series at the end of the next season, she would follow David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi as Doctor Who stars who left the series after three seasons each. The BBC responded to the rumor with a non-answer, "We won't be commenting on any speculation around Jodie's future on the show."

Earlier this year, endearingly, Jodie Whittaker used her famous character to send "an emergency transmission" to fans of the show about the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you're seeing this, the Tardis must have detected an upsurge in psychological signals from somewhere in space and time. Basically, I think somebody, somewhere, might be a little bit worried. I'm actually just self-isolating, or as I like to call it, hiding, from an army of Sontarans," Whittaker said in character in a video posted to social media. "But keep that to yourself. Now, here's what I do in any worrying situation. One, remember, you'll get through this, and things will be alright. Even if they look uncertain, even if you're worried, darkness never prevails."Whittaker advised everyone to try to keep their sense of humor if you can, and remember to be kind.

"Tell jokes. Even bad ones. Especially bad ones. I am brilliant at bad ones. Three, be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday, and I know you were super kind yesterday. Look out for each other, you won't be the only one worried. Talking will help, sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbors, people you hardly know, and family. Cause in the end, we're all family," she said.

So folks, you can keep your perch on the edge of your seat. Who's going to be the new Time Lord? No one's talking. This news originated at Huffington Post.