Dodgeball 2 will probably never happen. Long before director Rawson Marshall Thurber was making big blockbusters with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, such as this weekend's Skyscraper, he made a comedy called Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. The movie was released in 2004 and was quite successful. So why hasn't there been a sequel? Quite simply, Thurber has no interest in doing it.

The filmmaker has been making the press rounds promoting Skyscraper and he was asked about a Dodgeball sequel and why it never happened. Rawson Marshall Thurber makes it clear that he loves the fans and loves the movie, but he just doesn't feel he has any more story to tell. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I really appreciate how much people love that movie. It's near and dear to my heart, but I feel like I said everything I needed to say in one film."

Hollywood is bigger than ever on franchises. That's, in part, why it's so surprising Thurber is making original thrillers with Dwayne Johnson. In addition to Skyscraper, they also have Red Notice in the works, which will also feature Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Speaking a bit more on the concept of sequels in general and his personal philosophy, Thurber reveals that he almost made a sequel to his comedy We're the Millers, but ultimately cherishes the fact that they're making original movies right now.

"There's a place for sequels. If you look at the release schedule that surrounds us, you had Oceans 8 which is basically Oceans 4, and then you had Incredibles 2 and then you had Jurassic 5 and then you had Sicario 2 and then you had Ant-Man 2, and then you have us, and we go up against Hotel Transylvania 3, and then after us is Mamma Mia 2 and Equalizer 2 and after them is Mission: Impossible 6. We're literally the only non-sequel in eight weeks on either side of us, which I think is just staggering. So I guess to me, I always focus on what's next as opposed to what I've already done. We talked a little bit about a Millers sequel, we actually had a great script from Adam Sztykiel that I really loved, and it's just a function of scheduling. You know, Jen's [Aniston] very busy, and Jason's [Sudeikis] busy, and I've just been making movies back to back, so we just never quite found the time."

The cast of Dodgeball reunited last year for an Omaze charity video and, based on these comments, that's probably as close as we're ever going to get to a sequel. That is, unless someone else comes in and directs Dodgeball 2 without having Rawson Marshall Thurber involved. That, however, seems very unlikely. So those who have been kind of hoping to see the Average Joes back in action may want to put a pin in that. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.