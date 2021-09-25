Determined to get to the bottom of what happened to Gabby Petito, the famous fugitive finder Dog the Bounty Hunter is now actively searching for Brian Laundrie. In August, Petito disappeared while on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, her fiance, who refused to speak with investigators about her whereabouts. Petito's remains have since been located in Wyoming, but detectives have been unable to locate Laundrie for questioning in the case.

Fox News reports that Duane 'Dog' Chapman is now in Florida with his wife, Francie, to participate in the search. On Saturday afternoon, the television star was recorded knocking on the door of the Laundrie family home in North Port, but nobody answered the door. Footage of Dog at the home was recorded and has since been shared rapidly online, as the bounty hunter's fans hope he can be the one to find Brian.

Outside of the Laundrie house, Dog was asked by reporters if he'd found any new leads in the case since launching his own investigation. Dog could only say that he was "trying to get some," so he hasn't caught the scent just yet. He also urges anyone with any information that could help to phone in a tip at his company number, 833-TELLDOG. All tips are completely confidential.

"Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves," Dog's team told Fox. "Their hearts go out to Gabby's family for what they're going through and want to help bring justice for her death."

When Brian Laundrie was first reported missing, he wasn't yet technically considered to be a fugitive. He was named by police as a "person of interest" in the case wanted for questioning. Since then, the FBI has issued a federal warrant for Laundrie's arrest. With each passing day, the case grows more frustrating for everyone hoping to get some answers, and it's apparent that Dog has become invested in finding justice as well.

Duane "Dog" Chapman has long been a famous bounty hunter. His work was chronicled on the long-running A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, later starring in the spinoff Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and the 2019 series Dog's Most Wanted with late wife Beth. He didn't have his own camera crew with him with the Brian Laundrie search as this is not for a TV show or project.

Recently, former America's Most Wanted host John Walsh also joined the hunt for Brian Laundrie. Noting that he was "settling up to catch this dirtbag," Walsh hosted a segment chronicling the case on his new show In Pursuit with John Walsh. The episode resulted in around 500 tips coming in, and Walsh told News Nation the In Pursuit team had "at least three times more phone calls than we have had on any fugitive" in all three seasons so far.

"This is a homicide. This dirtbag is out there," John Walsh said of the case. "I don't know how he got out of the house with the FBI and local cops watching him day and night... You know what [the parents] did? They bought their son four extra days. They bought him four days to get a head start. So this Wednesday night, I'm going to focus in on Brian, he's going to be the top of the show on In Pursuit."

On his new show, John Walsh has caught more than 20 fugitives in three seasons. Walsh has urged anyone with tips for Brian Laundrie's location to reach out to his tip line at 833-378-7783. Meanwhile, Duane "Dog" Chapman is also looking for tips, and those can be phone in at 833-TELLDOG. Tips are anonymous and confidential.