The search for Brian Laundrie did not go as well as Dog the Bounty Hunter had been hoping for. Recently, the famous bounty hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, made national headlines when he joined the manhunt for Laundrie. After the missing fugitive's girlfriend Gabby Petito was found deceased, investigators have been searching high and low for Laundrie to know avail.

As the case grew bigger, Dog was spotted walking up to the Laundrie family's home and pounding in the door, hoping to speak with Brian's parents. He didn't get an answer, but he took to Twitter soon after to officially announce that he was looking for the fugitive. At one point, Duane "Dog" Chapman seemed confident that he was closing in on Laundrie after discovering a fresh campsite where he believes the missing man had stayed.

With his team in tow, Dog had been wading through swamp water and searching through rugged terrain hoping to find more clues. Unfortunately, it's now been reported that the Dog's Most Wanted star injured his ankle during the search, and while the severity of his injury isn't clear, it's led to Chapman taking a break from the search, at least for now. TMZ reports that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star has left Florida empty-handed so his regular doctor in Colorado can take a look at his injury.

While Dog needs some time to have his ankle treated, he insists that he's still raising funds for his team to keep looking for more clues regarding Brian Laundrie's whereabouts. The team reportedly consists of a group of Florida locals scouted by the famous bounty hunter. They will stay in contact with Dog from Colorado to keep him updated on any potential new leads along with anything else that might be helpful.

There have also been reports of Dog shopping a TV series about the hunt for Brian Laundrie, but as of now, it doesn't seem that there have been any takers. While Dog is open to returning to television, he has told TMZ that he didn't have an ulterior movie trying to get a TV series. Chapman says he was in the middle of his honeymoon when the news broke that Brian was missing, and he only got involved "because of my unique skill set and the fact I was only an hour away from where he was last seen." Dog also says he's gotten close with the Petito family and wants to help them get closure.

Duane 'Dog' Chapman is not the only celebrity to get involved in this case. Former America's Most Wanted host John Walsh has also stepped up, passionately declaring his intentions to track down the "scumbag" Brian Laundrie. The TV host presented the case on his newest TV series In Pursuit with John Walsh and has similarly been asking viewers to send in any and all tips that could help find the fugitive. At this time, Walsh has not had any more luck than Dog in finding Laundrie.

Dog the Bounty Hunter says anyone with any tips to share with him can call in anonymously to 833-TELLDOG. This news comes to us from TMZ.