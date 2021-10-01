Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman could soon be getting a new television series. With the famous bounty hunter in the headlines a lot lately, the production company Thinkfactory Media (WE TV's Marriage Boot Camp, TBS' Rat in the Kitchen) is reportedly shopping a new reality series featuring Dog doing what he does best. Chapman and Thinkfactory are also said to be working together on pitching the new show to potential buyers.

Chapman is best known for leading his own reality series, dubbed Dog the Bounty Hunter, on A&E. The show ran for eight seasons before concluding its run, but Dog was far from finished. With his then-wife Beth Chapman, Dog also co-starred on the CMT series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and that spanned two years. The couple later starred in a more emotional reality series, A&E's Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, chronicling Beth's cancer battle. She sadly passed away in 2019.

Also in 2019, WGN America aired the spinoff series Dog's Most Wanted. Beth Chapman's death was covered in the series and the finale included footage of her memorial service. Dog was set to return for more fugitive hunting missions in the new series Dog Unleashed, which was set to premiere on the streaming service Unleashed this year. The show was axed before it could ever debut.

This week, Duane 'Dog' Chapman has been getting a lot of coverage in the press because of his active search for missing fugitive Brian Laundrie. The death of Laundrie's fiance, Gabby Petito, has generated a lot of publicity, and it's well known that the suspect has been reported missing and is considered to be on the run. Despite a massive manhunt with authorities in Florida and the FBI, there's still been no word on Laundrie's whereabouts.

Recently, Dog was recorded on video knocking on the door of the Laundrie family home. He didn't get an answer, which was perhaps no surprise, but he is moving full steam ahead on his investigation. He has been posting updates on Twitter and has said that he's found an area that he believes Brian Laundrie was recently hiding. In one video, he spoke about the "active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching. Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed."

UPDATE: Video is from this morning — earlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching. Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed. More to follow... pic.twitter.com/g2tq85JTZX — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 29, 2021

Meanwhile, former America's Most Wanted host John Walsh has also been looking for Brian Laundrie. He profiled the case on his own series, In Pursuit with John Walsh, and claims it resulted in hundreds of tips coming in. Walsh is similarly very passionate about finding Laundrie, but it remains to be seen if any of the tips he's received truly checks out, as is the case with Dog.

As Duane "Dog" Chapman continues his search, he is encouraging others with information to phone in tips that might be helpful. Anonymous and confidential tips can be sent to Dog by calling 833-TELL-DOG. It's unclear if Chapman plans on using any of this footage for the reported series he wants to pitch. This news comes to us from Variety.