Rudy Ray Moore is the focus of the new Dolemite Is My Name! featurette. That may seem obvious because Eddie Murphy is playing the iconic entertainer, but the footage offers a real-life look at Moore. There are obviously shots from the upcoming Netflix movie, but the majority of the brief featurette is about Moore and what he contributed to the entertainment industry, basically on his own. The movie premiered at the Toronto Film Festival over the weekend and so far, the reviews are heaping praise on it and Murphy's "return to form."

Rudy Ray Moore did things in his own style and ended up becoming a blaxploitation icon. Dolemite Is My Name attempts to tell the story of how and why he did it. Moore was known in the 1970s for his raunchy, X-rated standup routines which he infused with rapping and rhythm, earning him the nickname Godfather of Rap. He later came up with the character Dolemite, which became a big influence on a young Eddie Murphy. He explains.

"I was a big fan of Rudy Ray Moore from the time I was 14, 15 years old, I started watching him. And when I got older I found out how he was a catalyst, how he put his movies together. He financed them. And he put his records together. He financed all of his stuff. He became this inspirational figure because my career was the exact opposite of Rudy Ray Moore's. I really got in really easy, and he took a whole different road, so he's got a really inspirational story."

Dolemite Is My Name has been praised for taking Rudy Ray Moore's life and putting it on the big screen. However, many reviews state that the biopic really starts to pick up when Moore invents Dolemite and starts to make the first movie. This makes sense, because that's what Moore is arguably most famous for. Dolemite infiltrated the worlds of comedy, culture, and hip hop throughout different times in the last four decades.

The reviews for Dolemite Is My Name are also hailing the return of Eddie Murphy. While the actor/comedian knows he's been out of the limelight for a spell, he doesn't really feel like anybody really goes away anymore. He had this to say about people praising his so-called comeback.

"The whole return thing. Nobody leaves now. Now they have all these cable channels and satellite movie channels and social media. You really can't leave, even if you wanted to leave, you can't leave. Your image is always out there... It's the latest thing I've done. But there is no return or anything. You never leave."

In addition to Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, and Wesley Snipes. The impressive cast all seems in awe that they are were able to participate in a movie about Rudy Ray Moore and from the sounds of the early reviews, audiences will be happy that the biopic finally exists. You can check out the featurette below, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel.

