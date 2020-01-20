Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle could lose $100 million at the box office. The movie is already the first bomb of 2020 and things could get even more bleak for the family movie in the coming months. The project is Robert Downey Jr.'s first outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since last year's Avengers: Endgame and hopes were initially high. However, terrible reviews from both critics and viewers has taken its toll. As of this writing, the movie has earned just $29.5 million domestically from its debut holiday weekend.

Globally, Dolittle has made $56.8 million, which is not all that bad. It was number three at the North American box office over the weekend, just behind 1917 and Bad Boys for Life. But, the movie is still projected to lose $100 million when all is said and done, mainly because of the massive $175 million price tag. The initial production cost does not factor in the promotional aspect either, which has to be a hefty sum.

On paper, Dolittle seemed like a slam dunk, but there were some troubles behind-the-scenes. Apparently, the studio did not think that the original version of the movie was family-friendly enough, so reshoots were ordered. It is believed that some of the more bonkers scenes, including the constipated dragon, were added during these reshoots in an effort to make it more kid-friendly and less serious. According to reviews, the reshoot moments stick out like a sore thumb and are mainly to blame for all of the negativity surrounding the movie at this point in time.

There are some additional international markets where Dolittle has yet to open, so it might not end up losing $100 million, though it will more than likely still lose a lot of money and remain in that ballpark range. Viewers were stunned over the weekend by Robert Downey Jr. having a totally weird altercation with a constipated dragon and have been taking to social media to share their thoughts about it. There is another questionable scene involving a squirrel that has a lot of people talking too, though not nearly as much as the dragon.

Robert Downey Jr. is still out promoting Dolittle, but that job may be cut short, thanks to the terrible reviews and poor box office performance. As is the case with most movies these days, reshoots seem to be the root of all problems. China could be the one to pull the movie out of the ditch though. If the Chinese audience embraces it, and they very well could because of Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr., we could see the studio pull a small profit or at the very least break even, though that does not sound realistic. Stranger things have happened, so we'll just have to wait and see how everything ends up. Maybe Dolittle will get a box office bump in North America when people start to see it while under the influence of drugs like Tom Hooper's Cats. Yahoo was the first to report on the Dolittle box office woes.