Robert Downey Jr. isn't wasting any time in promoting his latest movie Dolittle. But instead of doing something a little more traditional, the former Iron Man actor decided to do something both on-brand and quite strange, as he decided to settle a dispute between two NFL mascots, given that his character is known for his ability to talk to animals.

The video sees Robert Downey Jr., dressed up like a referee, standing between Rampage, the mascot for the Los Angeles Rams, and Freddie, the mascot for the Atlanta Falcons. The clip was produced to both hype up the game between the two teams, as well as Dolittle. In any event, it's strange. The two mascots are quarreling and Downey steps in to try and settle things down. He plays the whole thing very straight and committed as ever. Weird as it may be, it's also strangely admirable. Downey shared the video on Twitter and provided the following caption.

"Dolittle: doctor, adventurer, referee?"

We were recently treated to a full trailer for the Dolittle remake, formerly titled The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, and it may not have been what many were expecting. This isn't a relatively simple, "Oh look! That doctor can talk to animals!" It's a sprawling, massive adventure with tons of expensive-looking CGI animals and huge sets. It is certainly a bold choice, to be sure. The cast is absolutely stacked and features the voices of Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, John Cena, Rami Malek, Craig Robinson, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour and Carmen Ejogo. Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent and Michael Sheen will appear alongside RDJ in live-action.

Dolittle centers on the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey) who lost his wife several years ago. The famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England then becomes a hermit, hiding away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor, with only his collection of exotic animals to keep him company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, Dolittle, reluctant as he may be, decides to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in an attempt to find a cure.

Stephen Gaghan (Syriana, Gold) was in the director's chair for the adaptation of Hugh Lofting's classic tale, though Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtels director Jonathan Liebesman came in for extensive reshoots. This serves as Robert Downey Jr.'s follow-up to Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time and capped off an epic 11-year run for him as Tony Stark in the MCU. With that, all eyes will be on this project, which was originally supposed to come out earlier this year but was delayed a full nine months by Universal Pictures. Is that a bad sign? It may be too early to tell, but we may at least have a unique marketing campaign to look forward to. Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020. Be sure to check out the video from Robert Downey Jr.'s Twitter account for yourself.