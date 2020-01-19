That crazy Dolittle ending has viewers confused and grossed out. Moviegoers are flocking to Twitter to discuss what they just witnessed. And it's not pretty. The family movie is Robert Downey Jr.'s first project outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since last year's Avengers: Endgame, so there is a lot of pressure to do well at the box office. Unfortunately, not even Iron Man can help bring people into theaters to see this one. There are SPOILERS for Dolittle below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Robert Downey Jr. and a bunch of talking animals sounds like a pretty safe bet for families. However, the Dolittle ending is a bit much. After a huge battle scene, RDJ's character goes to diagnose the sick dragon and see what all of the fuss is about. After feeling around, he discovers that the dragon is constipated and needs to have things removed from its anus, which is when things get even weirder.

The CGI dragon with the clogged anus, which you can see at the end of the Dolittle trailer, has Robert Downey Jr. sticking his arm up there to remove things causing the clog. At one point, shoulder deep into the dragon, RDJ pulls out some bagpipes, amongst other things. As a giant thank you gesture, the dragon then rips a big fart in RDJ's face. Yes, this is the first movie that the actor has done since Avengers: Endgame, and yes, this is all very real. Now, viewers are taking to social media to talk about what they saw on the big screen. One viewer had this to say.

"If you've ever wanted to see Robert Downey Jr. having to assist a constipated dragon by sticking his hand up its arse, Dolittle is the $175 million film for you."

The constipated dragon scene seems to be only one of the problems viewers are having with Dolittle. "From the horrible fake accents to the shoddy camera work, this was one of RDJ's worst performances in recent memory and a clear cash grab," says one person on social media. As for the cash grab aspect, it appears that the movie may very well be the first big box office bomb of 2020. But, when it comes down to it, it's really the constipated dragon scene that has people flipping out. Another viewer had this to say.

"This is a spoiler, but I need to share what I just witnessed because I feel like I'm going insane. The climax of Dolittle is LITERALLY him pulling bagpipes out of a dragon's clogged asshole, after which a polar bear voiced by John Cena exclaims 'teamwork makes dreams work!'"

Dolittle cost $175 million to produce and has made a small fraction of that in theaters thus far. As of this writing, the movie is estimated to have just over $50 million globally by the end of the holiday weekend. Things aren't looking so hot for Robert Downey Jr.'s first role outside of Tony Stark, but more people may be intrigued to go see it now for the so-bad-it's-good views. You can head over to the official Universal Pictures website to get ticketing info and check out some viewer reactions below.

This is a spoiler, but I need to share what I just witnessed because I feel like I'm going insane.



The climax of Dolittle is LITERALLY him pulling bagpipes out of a dragon's clogged asshole, after which a polar bear voiced by John Cena exclaims "teamwork makes dreams work!" — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) January 17, 2020

In this scene from the film #dolittle, Dolittle pulls a set of bagpipes out of a dragon’s asshole. pic.twitter.com/3cSRWXdf3L — JT 🔜 ANE (@youcrazyforthis) January 18, 2020

things that actually happen in DOLITTLE



• dolittle goes down on a squirrel

• dolittle’s animal friends forcefully drug him with anesthesia while he’s seriously yelling at them to stop

• dolittle gets shoulder deep in a dragon’s ass hole and pulls out human remains



kid stuff! — Luke Hicks (@lou_kicks) January 14, 2020

If you've ever wanted to see Robert Downey Jr. having to assist a constipated dragon by sticking his hand up its arse, Dolittle is the $175 million film for you. — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) January 14, 2020

#Dolittle- From the horrible fake accents to the shoddy camera work, this was one of RDJ’s worst performances in recent memory and a clear cash grab.



PS- There’s a scene where RDJ fishes around a dragon’s ass



2/10



-Ryan pic.twitter.com/dvHLJ4hJOu — Below Average Critics (@BACritics) January 17, 2020

There is an actual scene where they encounter a dragon and have to perform emergency surgery by going up its ass and removing bagpipes. That is all. — April Dawn (@April13Dawn) January 17, 2020

Spoilers for Doctor Dolittle



I haven't seen it, but apparently, that movie ends with Robert Downy Jr. sticking his hand up a dragons *Ahem*. And uh...



What is this Timeline we're in? This isn't even the weirdest thing to happen this week but just...P A R D O N? pic.twitter.com/Ee2OAxXke8 — 🦇Caudle🦇 (@Caudlewag) January 15, 2020

Watched Dr. Dolittle and we’ll I saw RDJ pull stuff out a dragons butt, that’s it, that’s my review — Tweaky little Munchkin (@loft_troll_) January 18, 2020