It's certainly hard to believe, but Dolly Parton has just turned 75 and thousands of fans of the beloved singer and actress are paying tribute with birthday posts on social media. With a career in entertainment spanning over 50 years, the 9 to 5 star is just as celebrated for her charitable works behind the scenes as she is for her talents. Once fans caught wind that today is Parton's birthday, it wasn't long before her name started to trend with birthday wishes coming in from all around the world.

"Happy 75th Birthday to Dolly Parton, who LAST YEAR released a Christmas album AND a book about songwriting, AND a Christmas special AND wrote an entire musical AND donated a million dollars to COVID-19 research used to fund Moderna's vaccine," Eric Alper writes.

"Only Dolly can become more beautiful at age 75 than she was when she was younger and also beautiful," tweets another fan. "She deserves a medal of freedom if she doesn't already have one. She helped fund the development of the vaccine. Happy Birthday Dolly Parton!"

Another fan post reads, "@DollyParton Happy 75th Birthday! I hope today bring you as much joy, love, light, and laughter as you have given us over the last 60 plus years! I love how you are always the first one to jump in and do all you can to lift people up. You're truly an earth bound angel!"

Echoing so many other posts, another tweet says, "Happy Birthday to the wonderful @DollyParton ! Cherry blossom A precious gem of a human being who oozes with joy, kindness, and magic."

And another big fan tweets, "Happy birthday to my favorite singer of all time @DollyParton !! The Queen of Country music and kindness. Such an incredible person!!"

She might be 75, but Parton has now shown any signs of slowing down. Last fall, Parton released A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first holiday album in 30 years. She performed songs from the album in a CBS Christmas special in December. Parton also returned to acting to play an angel in the Netflix holiday movie Christmas on the Square, which was released in November. On top of all that, she donated very generously to help fund Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, tremendously speeding up progress on research for a cure.

Parton also said last year that she'd be up for appearing on the cover of Playboy again in commemoration of her 75th birthday. She previously appeared on the cover of the publication's October 1978 issue. In October, Parton said that she was in talks with Playboy to possibly return to the cover.

"I just might do it," Parton said at the time. "If I can do it in good taste and they want it, we'll do it along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, it's possible. Yep, we've talked about it."

Ultimately, the Playboy deal didn't materialize, but Parton is featured on the cover of special edition of People magazine celebrating her 75th birthday. The publication also features a new interview with the "Jolene" singer.

The Tennessee native has also had many fans calling for a statue of Dolly to be erected in her home state. This could end up becoming a reality very soon, as Tennessee State Rep. John Mark Windle recently introduced a bill calling for, "the commissioning of a statue of Dolly Parton, to recognize her for all that she has contributed to this state." The statue would be located on the capitol grounds in Nashville, facing in the direction of the Ryman Auditorium where Parton has performed throughout her career. Happy birthday, Dolly Parton, and here's to many, many more!

