Country superstar and all-around icon Dolly Parton is getting her own comic book from TidalWave Comics. Titled Female Force: Dolly Parton, the comic is a part of the company's popular Female Force series focused on women who make an impact around the world. Consisting of 22 pages, Female Force: Dolly Parton is written by Michael Frizell with artwork by Ramon Salas. The comic book is scheduled to be released on March 31.

"We've found a niche with our bio comics," TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement. "Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many have thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes. With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities."

Frizell added: "Writing about Dolly was a joy. I'm thrilled with the expressive way the artist visualized the pages. The book feels timeless. Her creativity, philanthropy, and humanity are legendary."

A universally-beloved celebrity, Parton has been very active as both a singer and actress over the past year. She released her first holiday album in 30 years, A Holly Dolly Christmas, in October, followed by the CBS Christmas special in December where she performed songs from the album. Following the Parton biographical documentary Here I Am arriving on Netflix in 2019, Dolly returned to the streamer for the holiday movie Christmas on the Square, which premiered on the streaming service in November.

Last month, Parton asked Tennessee lawmakers not to move forward with plans to erect a statue of her as she didn't feel that it was a good idea right now, based on ongoing problems in the United States.

"I hope, though, that somewhere down the road, several years from now or perhaps after I'm gone, if you still feel I deserve it, then I'm certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean," Parton said at the time, adding: "In the meantime I'll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud."

Parton joins more than 200 other prominent and influential women to be featured in the Female Force series. Other titles have profiled Mother Teresa, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Tina Fey, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Gloria Steinem, and many others. The goal of these biographical comics is to provide readers an "informed and illustrated look into the lives of these figures," including various authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists.

The official description for Female Force: Dolly Parton reads: "The woman famous for proclaiming, 'It costs a lot of money to look this cheap,' has proven to be a powerhouse singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, actress, author, businesswoman, and philanthropist. The ascent of country music superstar Dolly Parton from modest means to the most honored female country performer of all-time is empowering and inspirational."

There are two different covers of Female Force: Dolly Parton with different cover art. A hardcover version features a more realistic portrait of Dolly by comic book artist Dave Ryan, while the paperback has the comic book adaptation standing amongst the butterflies. A digital version will also be available. The comic book will go on sale on March 31, 2021, but pre-orders are now live at Amazon. You can find out more about the book at the official website for TidalWave Comics.