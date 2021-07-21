At the age of 75, Dolly Parton has suited back up in her Playboy bunny outfit to surprise her husband Carl for his birthday. Over four decades ago, Parton appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine's October 1978 issue in the bunny outfit, complete with the trademark ears. She had even teased posing for the magazine again after turning 75, though Playboy has since halted production of its printed issues.

Parton's idea of getting back onto the cover of Playboy at the age of 75 wasn't meant to be, but she wasn't about to let that old bunny suit go to waste. With her husband of 57 years celebrating a birthday on Tuesday, the Country Music Hall of Famer decided to put the suit back on to surprise him. In the Playboy bunny outfit, Parton explains her plans in a video posted to her personal Instagram account, and tou can watch the video below.

In the caption, Parton writes, "It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love!"

"Hey, today's July 20, it's my husband Carl's birthday and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday," Parton also says in the video. She also refers to the previous comments she'd made about doing another Playboy photoshoot when she was 75 years old, but as the country singer explains, that's no longer an option. Even so, dressing up as a Playboy bunny anyway seemed like the perfect way to surprise her husband.

"Remember sometime back when I said I was going to pose in Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore," Parton says. "But, my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years, and I'm not going to try to talk him out of that, and I hope he agrees!"

The beloved singer explains how she had a photoshoot done in the Playboy outfit, which includes taking a new image worthy of the Playboy magazine cover. She had the new photo framed alongside the original Playboy magazine to feature Dolly, and it just goes to show how some things never change. At the end of the video is an image of Parton presenting Carl with the gift which she gave to him while singing in her Playboy bunny outfit.

"What do you think? You think Playboy oughta pay me for at least the photoshoot?" Parton jokes.

Last year, Parton said in a 60 Minutes Australia interview that she hoped to pose for Playboy again after turning 75, meaning she'd have to wait until January 2021. In part due to the pandemic, Playboy has since ceased production of their printed magazines with their content now published online. Appearing on the cover of Playboy in the traditional way may no longer have been an option, but leave it to Dolly to find another great excuse to put on the bunny outfit. This news comes to us from Dolly Parton on Instagram.