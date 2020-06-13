Amid reports of a Dolly Parton statue potentially replacing the monument of a former KKK leader in Tennessee, fans have launched a petition calling for statues of Dolly to replace all confederate monuments in the state. As recent protests have been calling for the removal of Confederate monuments, a statue of Confederate soldier and KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest in the city of Nashville has come under heavy scrutiny. Local lawmakers are reportedly considering options to replace the statue, and erecting Dolly in Bedford's place is said to be a possibility.

The possibility seems to be very real, based on comments made last year by Republican state Rep. Jeremy Faison. Noting that he could think of at least "100 other people deserving of that post," Faison went on to personally name Parton as an excellent candidate. "If we want to preserve history, then let's tell it the right way," Faison said at the time. "How about getting a lady in there? My daughter is 16, and I would love for her to come into the Capitol and see a lady up there... What's wrong with someone like Dolly Parton being put in that alcove?"

Many people on social media have also been offering support to his idea as well on social media. "Tennessee replacing a KKK statue with a Dolly Parton statue is the America which makes me proud," one tweet reads on Twitter. "You'd be hard pressed to find someone who wouldn't get behind putting a Dolly Parton statue," another states. Even more people are calling for lawmakers to go the extra mile by replacing all Confederate monuments in the state with Dolly Parton statues, with one fan posting in all caps: "REPLACE ALL CONFEDERATE STATUES IN TENNESSEE WITH DOLLY PARTON." The tweet has been liked over 385,000 times in just a few days time.

Hoping to see this become a reality, another fan has since launched a new petition on Change.org for the campaign. "Aside from her beautiful music, which has touched the hearts and lives of millions of Americans, Dolly Parton's philanthropic heart has unquestionably changed the world for the better," the petition description reads. The author also notes Dolly's charitable work through the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, along with the millions of dollars she has given to dozens of charity organizations. In strong support of the idea, some fans are providing monetary donations to the cause along with their digital signatures.

Whether it's going to be a Parton monument or something else replacing it, it's looking like the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue's days are numbered. Given the fan interest and recent reports of the possibility, it seems that there's a good chance a Dolly statue will go up, but no official word has yet been announced. As of now, Parton has not yet publicly spoken about the concept. Details of this story come to us from ABC News, and you can sign the petition for Parton to replace all Confederate monuments in Tennessee at Change.org. You can also see some of the tweets showing support for the campaign below.

