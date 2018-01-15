Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of the multi-platinum band The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46. No cause of death has been announced, but O'Riordan's passing was said to have been sudden with no previous signs of ill health, aside from a back problem, which forced her to cancel some shows in 2017. The Irish singer was in London for a recording session according to a statement released by her publicist. No further information has been released at this time.

The Cranberries were best known for their early 90s hits that included "Linger" and "Dreams," off their multi-platinum 1993 debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? The group also sold millions of copies of their second album, No Need to Argue, due to the massive success of the hit single "Zombie." The Cranberries' publicist confirmed Delores O'Riordan's death in a brief statement. The statement reads.

"Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

President of Ireland Michael Higgins also released a statement, which said, "It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O'Riordan, musician, singer and songwriter." The statement went on to highlight the immense success and the "immense influence" that the band had worldwide. President Higgins also recalled the first time that he heard the band, noting that he had great fondness for Delores O'Riordan and the rest of the band. He concluded his statement by saying, "To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss."

Delores O'Riordan was born in Limerick, Ireland on September 6th, 1971. She was the daughter of Terence and Eileen O'Riordan and the youngest of seven children. She attended Laurel Hill Coláiste in Limerick. She joined the Cranberries, who were then called the Cranberry Saw Us, in 1990, and performed with them until 2008 when they decided to go on hiatus, but got back together again in 2009. Driven by O'Riordan's heartfelt vocals and her unmistakable west Irish accent, they became hugely successful all over the world. Their sophomore album, No Need to Argue, sold over 17 million copies worldwide.

The Cranberries reunited in 2009 after a year-long break to celebrate Delores O'Riordan becoming an Honorary Patron of the University Philosophical Society from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. A North American tour was announced shortly afterwards and went on to record a new album. The band continued to be a worldwide success and had to cancel a tour in 2017 due to complications from a back injury that Delores O'Riordan suffered.

Over the years, The Cranberries have contributed songs to quite a few soundtracks. And their music videos were always quite popular on MTV during the 90s. Though she had a welcoming screen presence, Dolores O'Riordan only appeared in one movie. She played a singer in the 2006 Adam Sandler comedy Click. You can read more about Dolores O'Riordan and her life courtesy of The Guardian U.K.

bye bye Gio. We're off to Ireland 🍀 pic.twitter.com/d6HKOFJqGB — Dolores O'Riordan (@DolORiordan) January 4, 2018

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018

I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly

- I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her pic.twitter.com/Pk2QyAaaBw — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 15, 2018

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018