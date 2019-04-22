In celebration of Earth Day, Disney+ revealed today that Academy Award®-winning actress Natalie Portman (Black Swan) narrates the next feature film from Disneynature, Dolphin Reef which will release on Disney+, the highly-anticipated streaming service launching in the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2019.

Dolphin Reef dives under the sea to frolic with some of the planet's most engaging animals: dolphins. Said Paul Baribault, vice president of Disneynature.

"Disneynature takes audiences to spectacular and remote places to share remarkable wildlife stories captured by our award-winning film crews. For Penguins, which is in theaters now, moviegoers get to explore the vast and unforgiving Antarctic environment through the eyes of an Adélie penguin. Dolphin Reef takes us to a thriving coral reef-one of the most fascinating and dynamic habitats on Earth-to see the incredible creatures who consider reefs their home."

Created with Disneynature's signature storytelling style, the film introduces Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can't quite decide if it's time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on all of its inhabitants to keep it healthy. But Echo has a tough time resisting the many adventures the ocean has to offer. Keith Scholey, who directed Disneynature's Bears, helms the film. Said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of Content for Disney+.

"For more than a decade, Disneynature has amazed and inspired the world through its acclaimed True Life Adventure films. We're thrilled to give Disneynature's unique stories a new home in our growing collection of original content."

Dolphin Reef will join the platform's robust slate of original nonfiction programming, including Be Our Chef, Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (w/t), Earthkeepers (w/t), Encore!, Ink & Paint, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, Marvel's 616, Marvel's Hero Project, Magic of Animal Kingdom, (Re)Connect, Rogue Trip, Shop Class (w/t), the untitled Walt Disney Imagineering documentary series, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Disneynature's Penguins will also be available on the platform in 2020.

Launching in the U.S. on November 12, 2019, Disney+ will be the ultimate streaming destination for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. From The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ will offer ad-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content, along with unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment. The service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Episode IX. Visit DisneyPlus.com to learn more about the service.

The first new Disney-branded film label from The Walt Disney Studios in more than 60 years, Disneynature was launched to bring the world's top nature filmmakers together to share a wide variety of wildlife stories on the big screen in order to engage, inspire and educate theatrical audiences everywhere. All seven of Disneynature's theatrical film releases, Earth, Oceans, African Cats, Chimpanzee, Bears, Monkey Kingdom and Born in China, rank among the top 10 highest overall grossing feature-length nature films to date, with Chimpanzee garnering a record-breaking opening weekend for the genre. Narrated by Ed Helms, Penguins is Disneynature's eighth theatrical feature. Disneynature's commitment to conservation is a key pillar of the label and the films empower the audience to help make a difference, with each film driving significant conservation outcomes, supporting wildlife featured in the films.