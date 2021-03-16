Not much is yet known about the direction of upcoming comic book sequel Deadpool 3, but Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz is hoping it will see the return of her character, Domino. The actress was asked recently whether she had heard anything about the project since its announcement, and while she has not had a call from Kevin Feige just yet, she foresees a big future for the character.

"No, I haven't [heard about Domino's return]. I would love to revive the role. That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen. I haven't had any specific conversations around it. But I'm interested. Not only would I love to revive the role, I would love to figure out a way to make a Domino movie or something like that. We'll see what happens, but I haven't had any personal conversations."

Created by writer Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld, Domino made her first appearance in Marvel comics in 1992. Possessing advanced marksmanship and hand-to-hand combat skills, Domino is a mutant whose probability-altering powers basically make her really, really lucky. Something which she uses to become a successful mercenary and survive all manner of ludicrously explosive scenarios. Zazie Beetz is the first actor to ever portray the character in live action, with Domino making her debut on the big screen in 2018's Deadpool 2.

It sounds like the character was a part of Deadpool 3 before the Fox/Disney merger, but whether these elements have been carried over remains to be seen. Becoming a member of Deadpool's X-Force team (and being the only surviving member) puts Domino in a perfect position to return, with Beetz holding out hope that she will also receive her own standalone spin-off.

Following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company, Deadpool has confirmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to be joining the likes of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He assured fans though that this will not change the approach to the character saying, "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now... It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Deadpool 3 will, of course, bring back Ryan Reynolds as the title character, and is being written by Bob's Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin. Meetings reportedly took place with various writers for some time, with Reynolds hearing an assortment of pitches from a whole host of talented scribes, finally settling on Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin to pen the highly anticipated Deadpool threequel and merge it with Disney and the MCU.

Zazie Beetz is sticking with the superhero genre, and can next be seen, or heard, in Amazon's animated series, Invincible, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 26, 2021. This comes to us from Collider.