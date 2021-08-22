Rock 'n' roll pioneer Don Everly has passed away. One half of the Everly Brothers alongside late brother Phil, Don served as a pioneer whose music served to inspire many notable singers and groups in the 1960s including the Beatles, the Beach Boys, and Simon & Garfunkel. Sadly, the L.A. Times reports that Everly died at his home in Nashville on Saturday night, though a cause of death wasn't cited. He was 84 years old.

A statement released by the family reads: "Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother."

The older of the two famous Everly Brothers, Don was born on Feb. 1, 1937, making him about two years older than brother Phil. After high school, the brothers relocated to Nashville to pursue a career in music and were finding great success with hit songs. They broke through with the release of the single "Bye Bye Love," which hit No. 1 in the spring of 1957. The song was covered by The Beatles with George Harrison later releasing a new version in his solo career.

After the success of "Bye Bye Love", The Everly Brothers continued to crack the charts with other hit songs in the late 1950s and early 60s like "Wake Up Little Susie," "All I Have to Do Is Dream," "Problems," "Cathy's Clown," and "That's Old Fashioned (That's the Way Love Should Be)." The Everly Brothers would both delve into solo careers before breaking up officially in 1973, though they'd reunite a decade later in 1983 to start touring again. As a duo, the Everly Brothers would perform together up until Phil's death in 2014.

The Everly Brothers are known as rock 'n' roll pioneers with their music continuing to be heard around the world to this day. Together, the brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 as part of the inaugural class, followed with a Country Music Hall of Fame induction in 2001. They were named at No. 1 on Rolling Stone's list of the 20 Greatest Duos of All Time in 2015. Don was personally inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2019, also receiving the first Iconic Riff Award for his rhythm guitar intro to "Wake Up Little Susie."

In light of Don's death, the music world is in morning. The official Twitter page for Roy Orbison posted an image of the Everly Brothers with the singer along with a message that reads, "We regret to inform you that Don Everly of #TheEverlyBrothers has died today, August 21, 2021. Roy Orbison loved them as friends and looked up to them as musicians. They helped Roy become a songwriter, move to Nashville and much, much more. Thank You Don Everly."

Dave Davies of The Kinks added, "Very sad day. Both of the Everlys were part of my musical life growing up. We were inspired by their wonderful records and their singing and their voices. Wake Up Little Suzie was my favorite as a kid."

Everly's survivors include his mother, Margaret; wife, Adela; and his children, son Edan and daughters Venetia, Stacy, and Erin. Our condolences go out to them at as they say goodbye to a true music legend. May Don Everly rest in peace as his legacy lives on. This news comes to us from The Los Angeles Times.