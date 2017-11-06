First Jesus on a piece of cheese toast. Now Donald Trump in a dog's ear? You heard that right. A cyst found in a dog's ear looks like Donald Trump's face and blonde wispy hair, its owner claims. Jade Robinson, 25, of North England had to wait until her two-year old beagle, Chief, was asleep before snapping a picture of the dog's inner ear to send to a vet. Robinson didn't notice anything at the time, but her friend noticed right away that the weird cyst looks exactly like the 45th president of the United States, leading to a viral masterpiece. Donald Trump has a lot on his plate at the moment and it isn't clear if he has seen his face in the form of a cyst in a dog's ear, but this is clearly making the world great right now.

Chief, much like most beagles, is an intelligent, mischievous, and active dog, so Jade Robinson had to wait until he was asleep to take the now famous photograph. His long ears are sometimes dragged on the ground, collecting dirt and other materials, leading to Robinson having to clean his ears frequently, which led to the discovery. But again, she didn't even notice the incredible vision of Donald Trump. She explains.

"This photo had to be taken whilst Chief was asleep as he does not like his inner ears to be touched and I swear I looked and zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and never saw Donald Trump, it was my eagle-eyed friend who pointed it out."

Even a slight glance of the picture and you can clearly see Donald Trump and his trademark blonde hair. He even appears to be scowling like he seems to do most of the time as he's deep in thought, making America great again. There have been images of Jesus and Mary on toast and in reflections, but they all pale in comparison to the vision of the Donald in the poor beagle's ear. This is even better than the bird that resembled the Donald a few months ago.

Jade Robinson has started a crowdfunding page entitled, "Get Trump out of Chief's Ear Campaign" to help offset the costs to find out what's causing the inflammation in the poor beagle's ear. She's hoping that some of the thousands of people that have viewed the image and had a laugh can donate a few dollars to help 2-year old Chief. Robinson said, "There's a lot of negativity on the internet and to me it's the little things that make me smile and it's nice to know Chief has made people smile, even if it's his ear."

The internet is pretty savvy about finding anything that might resemble famous figures, but especially Donald Trump. Any animal that has a hint of his trademark hair and matching profile sends social media into overdrive. Not long ago a bird that had a fluffy orange top of feathers went viral as well because it resembled the Commander in Chief. You can see the amazing image of Chief's ear below, courtesy of Brandon Bola's Twitter account and see Donald Trump as a cyst in a beagle's ear for yourself.

Why does the inside of my dogs ear look like Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/wqPAPVDQQh — BB (@BrandonBolaa) November 5, 2017