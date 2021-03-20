Following a series of international film festival rejections, audiences are finally invited to the digital release of Donny's Bar Mitzvah. Writer/director Jonny Comebacks takes audiences on a timewarp back to 1998, where sex, drugs and a dysfunctional family surround a boy's entrance to manhood, seen through the lens of a hired videographer. We've got an exclusive clip below to check out.

Donny's Bar Mitzvah celebrates with a first-class cast: John DeLuca (the Teen Beach Movie franchise, Spree), Tricia O'Kelley (The Mick}, The New Adventures of Old Christine), Noureen DeWulf (Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Anger Management), Wendy Braun (Atypical), a one-of-a-kind appearance by Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk till Dawn) and Steele Stebbins (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Vacation) as Donny.

Sex, drugs, and a dysfunctional family create the perfect storm for Donny Drucker's Bar Mitzvah. We are catapulted back in time to the year 1998 as we follow a colorful array of characters from the perspective of a hired videographer. Donny tries to enjoy the evening while juggling his crazy mother, his teenage angst, and his new girlfriend, Handjob Hannah. Meanwhile Gerald, the MC of the party, is on a mission to stop the notorious party pooper Val Dho who is attempting to ruin the party. All that, plus: scandalous affairs, love triangles, spin the bottle, and a man with ranch dressing for hands. But as per tradition, all must be resolved before the big song at the end of the night.

Raunchy comedy Donny's Bar Mitzvah will open in New York City at the Film Noir Cinema on March 26th. Nationwide, it will be available March 23rd on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.