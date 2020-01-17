Don't Breathe 2 is finally moving forward. We originally heard that Sony Pictures/Screen Gems intended to produce a sequel to the 2016 horror smash just months after the first movie hit theaters. Development on the project has been slow, but now it has found a director in the form of Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the original. Stephen Lang is also on board to reprise his role as "The Blind Man."

According to various reports, Rodo Sayagues is set to make his directorial debut with Don't Breathe 2. Fede Alvarez directed Don't Breathe, but he has become quite busy in the ensuing years and won't be returning to the helm. Given that he and Sayagues have frequently collaborated in the past, as they also worked on 2013's Evil Dead remake with one another, he seems like a logical choice. Sayagues and Alvarez penned the screenplay for the sequel together.

Fede Alvarez is set to produce the sequel alongside Evil Dead duo Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps, but the story is said to take place several years after the events of the original and revolve around The Blind Man who is living quietly until his past catches up with him. It's unclear if Jane Levy will reprise her role as Rocky, but bringing that character back would make sense, given how the first movie concluded. A title also hasn't been officially confirmed, but one of the reports suggests it will be titled Don't Breathe Again.

Don't Breathe centered on a trio of thieves in Detroit who enjoy breaking into the homes of wealthy people. The group gets word about a blind veteran who won a major cash settlement following the death of his only child. Assuming that makes him an easy target, the group invades the man's secluded home in an abandoned neighborhood and, before long, find themselves trapped inside. The three of them must fight for their lives when this seemingly helpless victim turns out to be quite formidable.

Released in August 2016, Don't Breathe proved to be a huge success. The horror/thriller grossed an impressive $157 million worldwide, working from a budget of just $9.9 million. It was also received quite well critically, as it currently boasts an 88 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Producer Sam Raimi previously praised the script for the Don't Breathe sequel, calling it "the greatest idea for a sequel that I've ever heard." When I had the chance to speak with Fede Alvarez in 2018, he revealed they had a completed script for Don't Breathe 2, but explained that he may not end up directing, given his busy schedule. That indeed proved to be the case. There is no word on how soon production could begin, nor has the studio set a release date. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.