Ahead of its release in theaters this summer, our first look at Don't Breathe 2 has been revealed. Little is known about the plot of the upcoming sequel, but we do know that Stephen Lang will be back to reprise his role as "the Blind Man" from the original movie. In the first look photo, which was published by USA Today, Lang brandishes a hammer, ready to take on another group of home invaders. You can look at the image below.

Here's a first look of the upcoming Sony film DON'T BREATHE 2.

(Source: https://t.co/7WTMk7oEQx) pic.twitter.com/qwG0RpKelZ — Zing! (@ZingBORR) May 4, 2021

USA Today also included a basic plot description for the sequel that reads: "Set years after the 2016 hit, the horror sequel catches up with bilnd veteran Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), who's been living in an isolated cabin but has his solace interrupted when past sins catch up to him."

No other casting information has been revealed beyond Lang's involvement. It's possible his "past sins" will include another meeting with Rocky (Jane Levy), who managed to escape with her life in the first movie, but this is only speculation. What's also unclear is if the Blind Man will move to the role of the protagonist this time around, but it might be hard to accomplish that for viewers of the original who remember the turkey baster scene.

Rodo Sayagues directed Don't Breathe 2, using a screenplay co-written with original Don't Breathe director Fede Alvarez. The two also wrote the first movie together. Sayagues and Alvarez also produced the project with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert. Filming was wrapped in October 2020, as revealed in a social media post at the time by Lang. At the time, nobody had even known that the sequel was filming.

"I'm wrapped! A Splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you, Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all!" Lang posted to Twitter.

It's no surprise to see Sony coming out with a new sequel to Don't Breathe, as the sleeper hit is one of the most highly regarded horror movies of recent years. When it was released in 2016, it was met with tremendous success at the box office, grossing over $157 million with a budget of less than $10 million. Alvarez had announced that the sequel was already in the works shortly after the release of Don't Breathe in theaters.

In the original movie, Stephen Lang starred as a blind veteran whose home is targeted by a group of home invaders: Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex (Dylan Minnette), and Money (Daniel Zovatto). Hoping to catch a big score from what seems to be an easy target, the thieves quickly realize they've gotten more than they've bargained for when they find themselves trapped in the man's home. Surviving will require navigating through the darkness without making a single sound - not even breathing.

Don't Breathe 2 will be released in theaters by Sony Pictures Releasing on Aug. 13, 2021. Now that we've gotten a peek at the sequel, let's hope the official trailer is not too far off. The first look photo was first published at USA Today.