We now know when to expect the anticipated horror sequel Don't Breathe 2 on the big screen, as Screen Gems has officially set the movie's release date for next year. The announcement comes two weeks after star Stephen Lang announced on Twitter that he had wrapped filming on the sequel, which came as a surprise to many who hadn't even realized the project was filming. So as long as 2021 doesn't turn out like 2020, the plan is for Don't Breathe 2 to be released in theaters on Aug. 13, 2021.

Released in 2016, the first Don't Breathe was directed by Fede Alvarez, the filmmaker who helmed The Girl in the Spider's Web and the Evil Dead reboot. Compared to most other horror movies, the thriller relied more heavily on suspense over blood and gore or supernatural elements. It starred Lang as a blind man living alone, seemingly an easy target for a trio of young robbers (Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, and Daniel Zovatto) to take advantage of. Their plans to rob him of his riches goes awry when the blind man traps the thieves inside, systematically hunting them down by using the sounds of their breath.

Don't Breathe was a tremendous moneymaker for Sony when it was released four years ago. On a budget of less than $10 million, the movie grossed over $157 million in worldwide ticket sales. After this success, Alvarez knew that the studio would be open to returning to that well for even more profits, and a sequel was announced mere months after the original's release. By the end of 2018, Alvarez had announced that the screenplay was completed, and producer Sam Raimi gave the premise great praise.

This year, production finally started to move forward amid reports that filming was to begin in April 2020. Those plans stalled along with most other movie and TV productions at the time, but the movie apparently got back to filming in recent months. It has also been confirmed that Alvarez won't be back to direct this time, passing those duties over to co-writer Rodo Sayagues. Sayagues co-wrote both the original Don't Breathe along with Don't Breathe 2 with Alvarez.

What we don't know at this time is what will be happening in Don't Breathe 2. It seems likely that Lang's character will be seeking revenge, but it's still unclear if Jane Levy is attached to the project. Perhaps Sayagues and company are intentionally keeping the events of the sequel a mystery, which is why we haven't even been given a hint about the second installment's plot. Still, as it's confirmed that Lang will be front and center in the upcoming sequel, there's a lot of anticipation from fans of the horror genre.

You can see Don't Breathe 2 when it is released in theaters by Screen Gems on Friday, Nov. 13, 2021. With A Quiet Place Part II also coming out next year, 2021 will be a good time for fans of the more silent type of horror movies. Others will also have Halloween Kills and 2022's Scream 5 to look forward to. This news comes to us from Collider.