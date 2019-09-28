Don't Breathe star Stephen Lang says he has read the script for the upcoming sequel, and the actor is impressed with what's been written. In the original movie which turned out to be a sleeper hit, Lang starred as a deadly blind man hunting a group of petty criminals who broke into his home. While promoting his newest movie VFW at this year's Fantastic Fest, Lang revealed to Dread Central he's since seen the script for Don't Breathe 2, and it sounds like fans are going to love it. "I've read the screenplay [for Don't Breathe 2]," Lang says, adding, "and it's really good!" When asked if co-star Jane Levy will return as Rocky, Lang was a bit more reserved, only responding, "That I can't tell you."

Released in 2016, Don't Breathe was directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) using a script co-written by Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. In the horror thriller movie, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, and Daniel Zovatto star as three delinquents who make a living breaking into homes to steal the homeowners' valuables. They push their luck when they target what appears to be a harmless blind man, played by Stephen Lang. Trapping them in the house in complete darkness, the blind man begins seeking out the criminals with the intent to murder each one. To survive, the thieves must find a way to traverse the darkness of the house while not making a sound whatsoever - not even breathing.

Don't Breathe turned out to be a pretty big hit upon its release. Against a budget of less than $10 million, the project managed to gross over $157 million in ticket sales. Reviews were largely positive as well, earning the movie recognition at the Critics Choice Awards and the Empire Awards. It also won the Best Horror Film award at the Saturn Awards while Lang was given the Best Supporting Actor award at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards. Its box office performance and critical acclaim is interesting as it came as a time when remakes, prequels, and sequels had been dominating theaters for years, and it seems like it's just much more difficult for original horror movies to find an audience.

The end of Don't Breathe left the door open for a sequel, and given the potential for success, it was quickly apparent that one was likely. Soon after release, Alvarez announced his intentions to follow up the movie with a sequel. Co-producer Sam Raimi said of the concept, "It's only the greatest idea for a sequel I've ever heard. I'm not kidding." By late 2018, Alvarez had confirmed that he had finished the screenplay for Don't Breathe 2, although it was still unclear when exactly the project would begin production. There haven't been many updates on its progress since, but it's certainly nice to know Lang is on board for the inevitable sequel.

Alvarez has also expressed his desire to do a follow-up to his Evil Dead movie, but unlike Don't Breathe 2, the potential sequel does not yet have a script. Don't Breathe 2 seems much more likely to happen first, but we'll see if the project is able to make some more traction soon. This news comes to us from Dread Central.