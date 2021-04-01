Upcoming horror sequel Don't Breathe 2 will put Stephen Lang's Norman Nordstrom AKA "The Blind Man" center stage, giving the actor a lot more to work with this time around. The actor has now revealed a few details about the return of The Blind Man, and his approach to bringing the complex villain back to the big screen. Here is what he said while talking to Bloody Disgusting.

"The first time out, you just plunge in, cause what do I know? I went at it the best way I could. I figured out a way to go at it. And I've been able to expand on that in the second one. This time, I really felt I had the proper time to really prepare. I really only had just a little over a month [to prepare for the first one]. I just did it. And it worked. It worked out good."

One change that Stephen Lang has made for Norman in Don't Breathe 2 has been his commitment to portraying the character's blindness, researching how best to make this important aspect as accurate as possible.

"Doing the sequel, I felt a real obligation to really, really work more specifically on the blindness, cause I had the time to do it. And so I hooked up with this amazing organization, The Northeastern Association for the Blind, which is located in Albany. And I began working with their director of orientation and movement. The second script was ... it's a different deal. And so I just needed to do that preparation there. When you're working on the mechanics of a role, it's tangible. I really, really enjoyed preparing for this role. Becoming the Blind Man again... with full confidence this time."

The first Don't Breathe follows three friends who break into a mysterious blind man's home with the hopes of scoring easy money, only to wind up fighting for their lives when the man traps them inside and starts taking them out one by one, Don't Breathe 2 will put the blind man in more of a lead position. The sequel will pick up with The Blind Man, who has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin. During this time, he has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire, but their quiet life together is shattered when a group of criminals kidnap the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her.

Having become such a popular character since his debut, Don't Breathe 2 looks to be putting The Blind Man in more of an anti-hero role, with Lang having previously described the follow-up as it's own thing. "I never walked away from a scene on this feeling like we'd left something on the table there," he said. "We really strived to get everything we could out of it. It has a tremendous kinship with the first film, but in many ways, in every way, it's very much its own thing."

Fede Alvarez, who directed the first Don't Breathe, will return to write and produce Don't Breathe 2, which is expected to be released on August 13, 2021.