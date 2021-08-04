Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new "Dark AF Restricted" red band trailer for Don't Breathe 2. Following through with that description, the trailer brings back Stephen Lang as Norman Nordstrom, aka the Blind Man, who once again winds up targeted by home invaders, and he's only gotten more sadistic since we last saw him in the first movie. You can watch the new trailer below, but be warned that it's filled with spoilers, including multiple death scenes.

A logline for the sequel reads: "In Don't Breathe, Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) was underestimated by everyone because of his blindness: he revealed an unflinching will to survive and get what he wants... but also a monstrous, evil side of his personality, as nothing - no person or conscience - will stand in his way.

Now, in Don't Breathe 2, eight years later, Nordstrom lives with 11-year-old Phoenix; he has recreated the family that was stolen from him by a drunk driver and has found the twisted justice he's always felt was his due. When intruders once again come to his home, this time focused on Phoenix, Norman will reveal for a second time what's hidden inside him... and again, it will be in new and unexpected ways."

Don't Breathe 2 is directed by Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the original movie with Fede Alvarez. The pair also wrote the script for the sequel, and Alvaraez produced with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert. Along with Stephen Lang, the cast includes Madelyn Grace, Brendan Sexton III, Adam Young, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Steffan Rhodri, Stephanie Arcila, Diana Babnicova, and Christian Zagia.

"It came out of a place of trying to surprise ourselves and the audience," Alvarez previously said of what to expect in the movie. "We didn't want to do a sequel where it was 'the same again, bigger.' We are telling a completely different story that poses the same questions - how does the audience feel about this character and what he's doing. Like any good thriller, it's a riddle - every scene is a clue, and you have to put it together."

He added: "We realized there's something that's never been done before, which is to take the villain from a movie and tell his story in the front seat - to make him the protagonist of the sequel. We thought that was a lot of fun - let's give this guy a chance, let's further explore his life and character, and let's tell his story about what happened to him after the first movie...We're expanding the character, dwelling deep into his heart and soul, into his psyche. What makes this guy unique?"

Going in another direction creatively also meant there was no need to bring back Jane Levy as Rocky, according to Sayagues. Alvarez also suggested that asking Levy back for another horror shoot after Evil Dead and Don't Breathe would have been too much to ask of the actress, who always gives her all to her roles. Levy confirmed on Twitter she wasn't asked about returning but agreed that she wouldn't be interested.

i don't really want to revisit this but it feels a little funny.. to have people choosing what the "best decision" is for me without asking what i think or want…? @fedalvar right though. i would not want to do don't breathe 2.. but not because i am too committed of an actor lol — Jane Levy (@jcolburnlevy) July 1, 2021

Don't Breathe 2 is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, Aug. 13. The new trailer comes to us from Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube.