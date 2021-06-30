After a long wait, Don't Breathe 2 will be hitting theaters this August, and the first trailer has just been released. Starring Stephen Lang reprising his role as Norman Nordstrom, aka the "Blind Man" from the original movie, the sequel is set several years after the first movie with a new threat befalling the old man's home. It's probably not going to be long before a new group of criminals learn that they've chosen the wrong person to victimize.

A logline for the movie reads: "In Don't Breathe 2, the Blind Man (Stephen Lang)has been hiding out for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her."

The first Don't Breathe was directed by Fede Alvarez, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rodo Sayagues. Alvarez also produced with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert. Along with Lang as The Blind Man, the movie starred Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, and Daniel Zovatto. It followed a group of home invaders hoping to cash in on stealing from a blind man's home, only to find themselves trapped inside the house as he methodically hunts them down using the sounds of their breath.

We knew that a sequel was coming after the success of Don't Breathe, but the cast and crew very quietly filmed the project last year during the pandemic. In October 2020, Lang posted on Twitter that the project had wrapped filming. At the time, the announcement came as a big surprise for many, as word of the shoot had largely gone unreported. Still, the reveal had gotten a lot of people excited, though it's taken up until now to see some real footage from the movie.

"I'm wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot," Lang tweeted. "Thank you Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all!"

Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the original movie with Alvarez, takes over as the director for Don't Breathe 2. He also joins Alvarez, Raimi, and Tapert in producing the sequel. Once again, Alvarez and Sayagues co-wrote the screenplay. In turning the Blind Man into more of a protagonist for the sequel, Alvarez said it's up to the viewers to decide if he's a hero or villain.

"Well, it will be up to you to decide if he's a hero or not," the director told Rue Morgue. "He definitely has a different role than in the first movie. He's still the same character, but we are definitely going for something pretty special and unique when it comes to sequels."

Alvarez added: "Me and my co-writer, Rodo Sayagues are not interested in repeating the same thing. You're always lucky when you make a movie that people want to see a sequel to, but there's something about them, particularly in this genre, that can be like, 'Let's just give them the same thing again, with different characters.' We did not want to do that, so we took a quite radical approach to the storytelling."

Don't Breathe 2 is scheduled to be released on Aug. 13, 2021. As that is indeed a Friday the 13th, the timing of the horror sequel's release couldn't be any better. The new trailer comes to us from Sony Pictures Releasing.