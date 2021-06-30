As we just saw in the Don't Breathe 2 trailer, Jane Levy won't be back as Rocky. But the filmmakers have their reasons as to why she won't return. Released in 2016, Don't Breathe was directed by Evil Dead reboot helmer Fede Alvarez, who also co-wrote the script with Rodo Sayagues. The pair also co-wrote the screenplay for Don't Breathe 2, though Sayagues is taking the reins as the director of the sequel.

We know that Stephen Lang will return as the Blind Man in Don't Breathe 2, as soon in the sequel's brand new trailer. Noticeably absent from the story this time around is Levy, who played Rocky in the original movie. Given the circumstances of the story, with the Blind Man hiding out in isolation to face a new threat years later, it's understandable that Rocky wasn't brought in. Even so, some fans may be slightly disappointed to know that Levy won't return.

At a press event for the Don't Breathe sequel, Alvarez and Sayagues spoke about the sequel. They addressed the lack of Levy in Don't Breathe 2, and had some very reasonable responses for why Rocky isn't in the movie. Alvarez, who also directed Levy in the Evil Dead reboot, says that working in the horror genre can be rather taxing on an actress like Levy who gives her all to every project. With this in mind, he couldn't in good conscience put her through another Don't Breathe movie.

"Jane is amazing; we've made two movies with her and have so much respect for her. I saw her recent work, and I'm so happy that she's having so much success with her TV stuff. I think when I see her there, I see her in her true element where she's truly happy. When I saw her shooting this movie, I did not see her happy. I think that she gives 200% every day, and these movies are really demanding in the way we do them also. So I wouldn't have done that to her."

Alvarez goes on to explain that Jane Levy wasn't even asked about the possibility of a return as Rocky. She may or may not have said yes, but even if she agreed to be in the movie, Alvarez says he would just ultimately feel too guilty.

"In general, actors going through this - that take it seriously - go through hell. And she went through hell twice, back to back, with Evil Dead and Don't Breathe. By the time of Don't Breathe, it was even harder. Maybe when I called her, she would've said yes. I doubt it, but if she had, I would feel really bad. I wouldn't want to do that to anybody."

While Alvarez was citing personal reasons for leaving Rocky out of Don't Breathe 2, Sayagues adds that there was creatively nothing for her in the sequel as it was anyway. During the creative process, the decision was apparently made to switch the Blind Man into more of a protagonist role when his new house is besieged by a separate group of home invaders. Sayagues explains that it just wouldn't have made sense to include Levy's character.

"I wasn't thinking about that when we came up with the story for this movie. We just thought, 'What is the sequel that we want to do?' We came up with the story, and the story didn't call for her character. So, that was it."

Alvarez does tease that they might work with Levy again some day, presuming she'll eventually "want to make another one of these movies at some point." That probably wouldn't be Evil Dead 2 or Don't Breathe 2, as Alvarez also suggests that they'll likely "come up with something new" for Levy by then. In any case, Don't Breathe 2 will be released on Aug. 13. This news comes to us from ScreenRant.