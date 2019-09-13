They're definitely no angels. Three of today's biggest pop stars have joined forces for the upcoming Charlie's Angels soundtrack, which is taking the franchise worldwide. Today, we have the music video for "Don't Call Me Angel", which has Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey bringing their talents together for the first time ever.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey officially released their full music video for "Don't Call Me Angel" today, which will appear on the soundtrack for Sony's Charlie's Angels reboot coming from director Elizabeth Banks. Banks is playing one of the many Bosleys in the movie, and she shows up here for some of the fun.

Related: Charlie's Angels Reboot Takes Old Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date

"Don't Call Me an Angel" arrives from director Hannah Lux Davis, who is working alongside co-writers Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Del Rey, Max Martin, Cyrus and Savan Kotecha. We're not quite sure what else we'll get to hear on this upcoming soundtrack, but it should be quite the banger. Ariana Grande is executive producing the music for the action adventure movie, working with Savan Kotecha and Scooter Braun.

The Charlie's Angels soundtrack will release on November 1, as we head into the final stretch of the 2019 movie season and the holidays, so we're sure this is going to be a popular stocking stuffer for any fan of the three talents involved.

In Elizabeth Bank's new take on Charlie's Angels, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

Elizabeth Banks wrote the script, working from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before), Jonathan Tucker (Westworld), Sam Claflin (Adrift) round out the cast. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou, join Banks in playing the role of "Bosley", each for a different Townsend Agency around the globe.

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman are producing through their Brownstone production company along with Elizabeth Cantillon and Doug Belgrad who is co-financing through his 2.0 Entertainment banner. Andrea Giannetti oversees the film for Sony. Charlie's Angels is set to make its debut on November 15. You can check out the music direct from Ariana Grande's Youtube Channel.