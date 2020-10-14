Adam McKay has assembled a massive all-star cast for his upcoming Netflix dark comedy Don't Look Up. Jennifer Lawrence was the first to join the cast back in February of this year as an astronomer with a major warning for the world. It has just been announced that Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley have also joined the cast, which makes for one of the most star-studded casts in recent memory.

Adam McKay wrote Don't Look Up and he is set to direct and co-produce along with Kevin Messick under McKay's Hyperobject Industries banner. The story follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. However, nobody believes them about the impending doom. The dark comedy does not have a production start date, though that should be announced soon.

Adam McKay originally seemed surprised that Netflix wanted to partner up for Don't Look Up. "The fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way," he said. In turn, Netflix Head of Film Scott Stuber complimented the writer and director. "Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture... Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end."

Leonardo DiCaprio has been loosely attached to Don't Look Up for most of this year, while Cate Blanchet and Jennifer Lawrence signed on early. Back in February, McKay said, "I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence." He continued, "She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act.'" It's unclear how long the rest of the all-star cast has been in talks with McKay and Netflix to secure deals, but getting Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley on board is a huge development for Netflix and their continuing original programming.

For now, it is unclear when Don't Look Up will begin streaming on Netflix. Adam McKay originally wanted to start production up in April of this year, but was unable to do so because of the public health crisis. With that being said, there is a chance that the movie could arrive on the streaming platform by the end of 2021, or early 2022, depending on how smooth the production runs. Regardless, Don't Look Up is going to be one of the most anticipated Netflix Originals ever. Deadline was the first to report on the massive all-star cast joining Adam McKay's Don't Look Up.