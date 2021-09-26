When a comet is hurtling toward's Earth with a 99.7% chance of total destruction, President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) would have us all, you said it, "Sit tight and assess." Watch the frustrated and baffled scientists (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) explain to a disinterested Presidential audience that we are all about to die in Adam McKay's sci-fi comedy Don't Look Up. The footage was unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday.

Don't Look Up is a tale of two low-level astronomers portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, attempting, via a media tour, to warn mankind about an asteroid that will destroy Earth. Along with Lawerence and DiCaprio, the Netflix original movie also boasts an all-star cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Melanie Lynskey, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis, Kid Cudi, Gina Gershon and Ron Perlman. Both written and directed by Adam McKay, we can expect the unexpected in Don't Look Up.

Adam McKay says about the Netflix movie,﻿ "It's not the most high-concept bizarre idea - the idea of a disaster movie in which people don't necessarily believe that the disaster is coming. It goes back to the trope of the mayor from Jaws: 'Love to prove that, wouldn't you? Get your name into the National Geographic?' So it's two midlevel, very sincere astronomers who make the discovery of a lifetime, which is a killer asteroid headed toward Earth. They have to warn everyone and have to go on a media tour. It's them navigating our world. It's them navigating their equivalent of Twitter. It's them navigating the political landscape. It's them navigating talk shows and how they're perceived. It's DiCaprio and Lawrence and Rob Morgan trying to warn the world. I call it a dark comedy."

Leonardo DiCaprio knew right away this was a story he wanted to tell, saying, "Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories. I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."

While billed as a comedy, the teaser released a couple of weeks ago showing a hyperventilating DiCaprio trying to calm himself, and Jonah Hill expressing that his breathing is "Stressing me out," does give you the whim-whams. Tell me you're not just a little antsy and squirmy watching the exchange. The feeling of all alarm bells going off paired with uncontrollable giggles is a rare feeling. Grab your inhaler!

Ring in the New Year with a bang! Don't Look Up is speeding towards select theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24. The title was one of many to reveal new footage at TUDUM.