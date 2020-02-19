Anchorman director Adam McKay is finally returning to the world of comedy with his latest movie, Don't Look Up. The project has been scooped up by Netflix, with the streaming service putting it on the fast track. What's more, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has been tapped to lead the cast.

Don't Look Up centers on two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet earth. Jennifer Lawrence will presumably play one of the astronomers. No other cast members have been confirmed at this time, but filming is set to begin in April, which means we will likely see the movie debut sometime in 2021. Adam McKay had this to say about it in a statement.

"I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She's what folks in the 17th century used to call "a dynamite act". And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way."

Adam McKay made a name for himself with comedies such as Anchorman, Taladega Nights, Step Brothers and The Other Guys and became tied heavily with Will Ferrell, as they collaborated frequently. McKay, as of late, has focused on more serious projects, such as The Big Short and Vice, as well as his HBO series Succession. This will be his first comedy feature as a director since 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Scott Stuber, head of Netflix films, had this to say.

"Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end."

Jennifer Lawrence, meanwhile, has been away from the spotlight for a bit as she took a little break from acting. Though, she did appear in last year's X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which bombed quite badly at the box office. Aside from that, she appeared in 2018's Red Sparrow. Lawrence won an Oscar for her work in Silver Linings Playbook and scored additional nominations for her work in Winter's Bone, American Hustle and Joy. Lawrence is also known for her work in The Hunger Games series.

Additionally, Jennifer Lawrence has finished work on an untitled movie from A24 and is also set to star in and produce the thriller Mob Girl. Adam McKay also wrote the screenplay for Don't Look Up and will produce via his Hyperobject Industries production company. McKay is also working on HBO's series adaptation of Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning movie Parasite. So he's keeping quite busy. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Feel free to check out the announcement from the Netflix Film Twitter account.

