Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) are frantic as they try to warn the world of the approaching comet set to destroy the planet in Adam McKay's upcoming dark comedy Don't Look Up. ﻿They are having a hard time conveying the gravity (Get it?) of the situation to a tone deaf government more concerned about spin and image. Breathe. "You are here now. You are here now." Grab your inhaler, duck and cover!

The official synopsis reads, "The story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth." Oh, but it's so much more! McKay's critique of the underwhelmed powers that be, and the distracted masses should hit home in this era more than in any other.

Leonardo DiCaprio knew right away this was a story he wanted to tell, saying, "Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories. I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."

Get your first look at Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up,' with an all-star cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Rob Morgan. https://t.co/mNpzWcXroJ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 8, 2021

Meryl Streep plays U.S. President Janie Orlean while Jonah Hill portrays her son and chief-of-staff Jason. Oh, the parallels. "She's very concerned about the poll numbers, very concerned about the politics, loves her own celebrity," says Adam McKay of Streep's commander-in-chief. "She's a hybrid of all the ridiculous leaders that we've had for the past ten, 20, 30 years. Chris Evans has a little cameo in the movie," says McKay. "He's very funny. I won't give away who he plays but he does pop up in the movie."

Writer and director Adam McKay says about the Jennifer Lawrence lead movie,﻿ "It's not the most high-concept bizarre idea - the idea of a disaster movie in which people don't necessarily believe that the disaster is coming. It goes back to the trope of the mayor from Jaws: 'Love to prove that, wouldn't you? Get your name into the National Geographic?' So it's two midlevel, very sincere astronomers who make the discovery of a lifetime, which is a killer asteroid headed toward Earth. They have to warn everyone and have to go on a media tour. It's them navigating our world. It's them navigating their equivalent of Twitter. It's them navigating the political landscape. It's them navigating talk shows and how they're perceived. It's DiCaprio and Lawrence and Rob Morgan trying to warn the world. I call it a dark comedy."

The star-studded cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley. Ring in the New Year with a bang!Don't Look Up is speeding towards select theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24.