A 90s cult classic is getting the remake treatment. Treehouse Pictures is developing a Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead remake with director Billie Woodruff attached. This new version will be set in modern-day and is being described as "diverse." It will reportedly center on a black family but, beyond that, no specific details regarding the new take were revealed at this time.

According to the initial report, Chuck Hayward is set to pen the screenplay. Hayward previously wrote Netflix's Step Sisters, in addition to serving as a producer on Mixed-Ish. Treehouse President Justin Nappi is set to produce the movie alongside Oren Segal and Juliet Berman. Michael Phillips, Juliana Maio and Tova Laiter will serve as executive producers. Nappi had this to say about it in a statement.

"Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is an iconic cult classic. We look forward to bringing audiences a new interpretation that is as funny and outrageous as the original but also smart and connected to the world today."

Billie Woodruff is known for his work directing movies such as Beauty Shop, Honey and The Perfect Match. He also helmed episodes of The CW's superhero series Black Lightning. Woodruff will next be helming Genius: Aretha for Nat Geo, which is expected to begin production in the fall. Michael Phillips, who was an executive producer on the original 1991 version, had this to say in a statement.

"I'm amazed at how many people can quote dialogue from the original film, and I think this team has a fresh and modern approach to the story that will resonate in a brand-new way."

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead was directed by Stephen Herek and stars Christina Applegate, Joanna Cassidy, Concetta Tomie, Eda Reiss Merin and Josh Charles. It centers on Sue Ellen Crandell, a teenager who is eagerly awaiting the departure of her mother for the summer. The babysitter is tasked with looking after her rambunctious younger siblings while Sue Ellen parties and has fun. Things get complicated when the babysitter abruptly dies, leaving the Crandells short on cash. Sue Ellen then gets a job in the fashion industry by lying about her age and experience. Meanwhile, her siblings run wild as she discovers the downsides of being an adult.

There is no word on casting at this time, nor is there any indication as to when production will begin. With Billie Woodruff on a project this fall, it seems early 2021 would be the soonest cameras could get rolling. Remakes and reboots have been all the rage in Hollywood over the last handful of years as studios aim to stand out in the endless sea of content, with any element of familiarity viewed as an edge over the competition. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.