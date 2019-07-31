While Booksmart may not have been the sneaky box office smash it was perhaps poised to be, the heralded comedy has catapulted Olivia Wilde into the spotlight as one of the hottest directors in the business. After spending most of her career in front of the camera, Wilde is now entering another phase of her career, and seemingly every major studio wants in on the action. Case in point, her latest project, Don't Worry Darling, is now at the center of a massive bidding war. Let the games begin.

According to a new report, there are said to be upwards of 15 different offers on the table for the project, which will see Olivia Wilde directing and starring. While no specific suitors are listed, it's stated that it's a mix of streaming services and traditional studios. Don't Worry Darling is simply described as a psychological thriller "for the Time's Up era." There is no official plot description, so it's hard to know precisely what that means. At face value, we have a hot director taking on a timely topic. It's understandable why so many are eager to get in on this one.

The script was penned by Shane and Carey Van Dyke (The Silence). The idea is that Katie Silberman, who collaborated with Olivia Wilde on Booksmart, will rewrite the script before it heads into production. The report also notes that this one is expected to come together very quickly. So it's highly possible that this will serve as Wilde's directorial follow-up. Wilde is currently filming Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewel. Once her commitments are done there, she's likely to get back behind the camera. Wilde is set to produce the movie alongside Silberman, with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon also producing for Vertical Entertainment.

Amazingly, this is the second bidding war that has come as a result of an Olivia Wilde movie. She and Katie Silberman were also at the heart of a similarly intense bidding war over a currently untitled holiday comedy that ultimately went to Universal. That project is said to have had six suitors in the mix. It seems like Don't Worry Darling is going to get made first. In any event, Wilde isn't having any trouble finding further work as a director following her highly-regarded debut.

Booksmart premiered at this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas and was met with rave reviews. The comedy currently holds a terrific 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, the movie, which is headlined by Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, didn't do as well at the box office as many had hoped, having earned just $22 million to date. One of the issues for low turn out could be the fact that in other regions, Booksmart was a Netflix original and became widely available on pirated movie sites early on in its box office run. Still, this feels like a potential dark horse come awards season and studios must feel the commercial performance, in this case, isn't worth fretting over. Whatever the case, Olivia Wilde is carving out a rather promising new phase of her already impressive career. This news was previously reported by Deadline.