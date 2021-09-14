The new psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, directed and staring Olivia Wilde, is being released by New Line Cinema in Fall 2022. However, we have a lot of news surrounding this project. Don't Worry Darling has a really interesting line-up which include Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan. Today New Line Cinema made the announcement that Don't Worry Darling will be released in theaters on September 23rd, 2022. So yes we have some time before the final film arrives, but we do get a little teaser to tide us all over.

Although it's not much to go by, at least we get a little inside look. The story (or what we know anyways) goes as follows. "A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets."

The original version of the script was written by Shane and Carey Van Dyke (The Silence). We know now that Katie Silberman reportedly did a complete rewrite for the Olivia Wilde directed film. We also know that Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee (IT, The Ring) produces alongside Wilde and Silberman, with Catherine Hardwicke as exec producer.

Don't Worry Darling began shooting in Los Angeles in late 2020, but like so many other movies, they had to halt production (for two weeks) after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19. The list of movies that this has happened with is never ending. Films including Jurassic World: Dominion, The Batman" and The Harder They Fall. ﻿Of course every time you stop and start again it delays the movie release. Don't Worry Darling wrapped production in February of 2021.

The early reactions from many people after seeing the teaser are good as they all get a disturbing feel from it. One thing for sure is that the Fans are not going to be happy about having to wait an entire year to see Florence Pugh and Harry Styles all over each other in the 1950s psychological thriller.

The idea that there is a perfect utopia set in the '50s is a fun concept. Of course nothing seems perfect and we know the deeper level is going to be kept secret until the movie is released. ﻿I imagine a full trailer will arrive sometime early next year or at least by summer as long as we don't have anymore delays in Hollywood or in the world.

With the cast that this movie has put together, it sounds like a hit and sounds like they will want to release on the current schedule. What do you think of the teaser trailer? Any predictions as to who is behind this utopia? The concept seems a little familiar as we have seen concepts like this before or at least parts of them. However this film looks like we have more to the story. Make sure you follow us for further news as well as any breaking news when it comes to movies.