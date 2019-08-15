The latest teaser for Doom: Annihilation has arrived and it looks pretty creepy. Universal 1440 Entertainment dropped the first trailer for the movie at the beginning of the year and fans of the mega successful video game franchise were left wanting more. Thankfully, the studio has provided us with another brief look at the project before it gets released on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms on October 1st. There is no plan for a limited theatrical release at this time, though that could change in the near future.

Thankfully, Doom: Annihilation looks a lot different from the 2005 take on the movie starring Dwayne Johnson. Things are much darker and closer to the vibe of the original video game, which is what fans have been asking for over the years. The latest teaser trailer features a fight against demons that scientists stumbled upon after opening a portal to hell. Needless to say, the movie looks like it is going to be a gory affair, keeping in line with the video game franchise's brutal violence that it is best-known for.

Doom: Annihilation takes place on the darkest moon of Mars, where scientists have found an ancient portal which allows teleportation throughout the universe. The portal is considered to be mankind's greatest discovery, but it isn't exactly what it seems. As it turns out, it's actually a gateway from hell and unleashes a swarm of demons looking to steal the souls of anyone who is unfortunate enough to cross their path. The demons look terrifying in the teaser trailer and they would be even better on the big screen with a packed theater. Unfortunately, that probably won't end up happening.

Doom: Annihilation will end up using the first-perspective like the video game franchise, but director Tony Giglio didn't want to overuse it since he believes that it's not special on the big screen anymore since everybody has done it. He did decide to use some of the first-person perspective from the "heads up display" as an homage to the source material, but don't expect to see it for long periods of time when the movie is released in October. Whatever the case may be, Doom fans are looking forward to this new take on the franchise.

Tony Giglio is looking forward to the fans being able to see what he and his team created. He notes that the teaser offers up a better perspective on the movie than the first trailer, which was released back in March. Doom: Annihilation stars Amy Manson, Dominic Magham, Luke Allen-Gale, and Nina Bergman. The movie was written and directed by Giglio and was executive produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and John Wells. It is is produced by Jeffery Beach, Phillip Roth, and Ogden Gavanski. You can check out the Doom: Annihilation teaser below, thanks to the Universal Pictures Home Entertainment YouTube channel.