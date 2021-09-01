HBO Max unveiled the trailer for Season 3 of Doom Patrol which is set to debut on Sept. 23. The new trailer showcases what to expect this season and, of course, it looks just as crazy and hilarious as the first two seasons. The trailer introduces a time machine along with Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez), who travels through time to recruit the Doom Patrol for a special task.

According to HBO Max, Doom Patrol Season 3 will open "on the culmination of Dorothy's confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it."

The trailer also introduces two new supervillain groups: The Brotherhood of Evil and the Sisterhood of Dada. Two new villains, the Brain and Monsieur Mallah, are also seen, surely planning something evil and wacky. The group no longer has The Chief (Timothy Dalton) and will need to figure out how to work as a team without his leadership.

Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Negative Man and Abi Monterey as Dorothy. Each character led normal lives, but then suffered an unfortunate "accident" that gave them abnormal powers. Some other highlights from the trailer includes zombies, a talking bicycle, a sentient carousel horse, and the butt monsters that sprang loose from S.T.A.R. Labs.

The first season saw the team come together to take down Mister Nobody, a crazy powerful villain played by Alan Tudyk. Season 2 focused on Dorothy, the chief's daughter, and her connection to the Candlemaker. Season 3 is bringing in plenty of villains, but we will find out who the ultimate threat is as the season progresses. Meanwhile, the group will also be dealing with their own personal demons.

There have been so many creatively insane things introduced in this show including a sentient street named Danny and the SeX Men, a group who deals with paranormal sexual situations. Amidst the insanity, the characters remain at the heart of the series and many of their arcs are heartbreaking, but give each character a unique layer of depth.

While Doom Patrol is bizarre, it is one of the best DC television shows right now. It originally premiered on the DC Universe streaming service, but switched over to HBO Max for Season 2. The series has received plenty of acclaim and is Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Stunt Coordination.

Season 3 is coming out towards the end of September so you still have time to catch up if you haven't started this show. It's a glorious journey of lunacy, gore, and sex, but it's still incredibly entertaining. If you're a fan of DC and want something completely different from standard superhero fare, then this series is for you.