Forget the likes of The Avengers and The Justice League, it's time for the greatest superhero team in comics to once again take center stage in the newly released trailer for Doom Patrol season 3. As well as announcing that the series will be released to HBO Max on September 23 on HBO Max, the trailer throws audiences back into the confusing, unorthodox, ingeniously distinctive world of the Doom Patrol. It is a little difficult to make sense of much from the new footage, but hey, isn't that the way it should be with this particular band of super-powered misfits?

Go through the looking glass once again with a super-powered gang of outcasts (including Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Brendan Fraser as Robotman, and more). Last seen at a decrepit amusement park where Chief (Timothy Dalton) witnessed his metahuman daughter, Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) engaged in a fiery face-off with "The Candlemaker," an ancient evil deity who will stop at nothing to fulfill his world-ending destiny, join the Doom Patrol for an action-packed third season.

The third adventure for the Doom Patrol looks trippier than ever before, with the trailer boasting some seriously psychedelic sequences as well as teasing several new faces, including Brain, his gorilla assistant Monsieur Mallah, and the villainous Madame Rouge. While it's not really a face in the conventional sense, we do also get a glimpse of what can only be described as a butthole monster, which is frankly two words that should never be written down together.

Developed by Jeremy Carver and based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name, Doom Patrol follows the titular team of unlikely heroes, all of whom received their powers through tragic circumstances and thus have been generally shunned by society. The main roster of the team is made up of Jane, the dominant identity of a traumatized woman with dissociative identity disorder; Rita Farr, who struggles to prevent her body from turning to a gelatinous state; Larry Trainor, who has an entity of negative energy living inside of him; and Cliff Steele, whose brain was placed in a robot body following a car crash. The team is later joined by a more familiar face from the wider DC universe, the cybernetically-enhanced superhero Vic Stone AKA Cyborg.

Taken in by the Chief, a medical doctor who gave them residence in his mansion to help protect them from the outside world, the team must band together to stop various villains and catastrophic events ranging from an omnipresent supervillain capable of traveling through dimensions named Mr. Nobody, to battling The SeX-Men, a paranormal unit of the Pentagon.

The charming cast of characters and stellar adaptation of the weird and wonderful material for the previous two seasons has ensured that Doom Patrol stands alone in the flooded superhero genre as something extraordinarily unique, and no doubt fans cannot wait to join the team once again in season 3. So, once again for those who may have been drawn too quickly to the delightfully bizarre new footage and missed it, Doom Patrol season 3 is scheduled to be released on September 23 on HBO Max.