This Fall, Universal's straight-to-video arm Universal 1440 Entertainment has an all-new Doom movie headed our way. And today we have word that the film has been officially titled Doom: Annihilation. Not only that, but we have three first-look stills for you guys to check out. You can give them a look-see below. Another bit of info to keep in mind when it comes to Doom: Annihilation is that the movie is not - I repeat not - a direct sequel to the 2005 version like we were led to believe. But that's all good as that version was pretty much a waste of movie-making magic. The part that goes first-person-shooter was pretty cool though. Anyhow, no, this new movie isn't a sequel to that Doom movie which starred Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, and Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson.

Moving on, the last bit of news we heard on this new Doom movie was that the film's release date had been pushed back due to the fact that the powers that be behind-the-scenes needed more time to work on the movie's visual effects, which are said to include some killer sequences of Hell. And speaking of what we might be able to expect to see once this new movie shoots its way onto our screens, here is the official synopsis.

Doom: Annihilation follows a group of space marines as they respond to a distress call from a base on a Martian moon, only to discover it's been overrun by demonic creatures who threaten to create Hell on Earth.

So yeah, it sounds like a Doom movie. Good to know. This synopsis is a contrast to the 2005 version's plot rundown which made things overly complicated. That movie's synopsis followed you guessed it, a team of space marines known as the Rapid Response Tactical Squad, led by The Rock who travel their grunting asses to Mars to investigate a reported security breach at a science facility. Evidently, the place was purposefully injecting alien DNA into a mass murderer (because why not at this point) and said mass murderering alien hybrid thing broke free and started killing the absolute ass off everyone on Mars... to the surprise of no one. From there, the evil lady from David Fincher's Gone Girl tells Judge Dredd that the whole mess has become a highly infectious virus of-sorts that can make humans mutate into monsters. This synopsis is like ten steps too complicated for a Doom movie. 'Space Marines fight demons' is really all we need. And speaking of space marines, it has also been confirmed that the marines from space in Doom: Annihilation are confirmed to be UAC marines, the team from the video game franchise. So now you know that.

Tony Giglio (Chaos, Timber Falls) writes and directs Doom: Annihilation with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers) and John Wells (Animal Kingdom) serving as the movie's executive producers. Jeffery Beach (Jarhead 3: The Siege), Phillip Roth (Death Race: Beyond Anarchy) and Ogden Gavanski (Cult of Chucky) produced and the film stars Amy Manson (Atlantis), Dominic Mafham (Ophelia), Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), and Nina Bergman (The Car: Road to Revenge). This update and the three new stills come to us from Dread Central.

