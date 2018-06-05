Many Doom fans were upset to learn that the reboot will be a straight to video release, but it looks like the video game adaptation will be a bloodbath, as evidenced by new set photos. Doom is one of the most iconic first-person shooters of all time, and to many, it was and still is the best. However, the first film adaptation was seen as blasphemy by loyal Doom fans. The new adaptation is going to forget the events of the initial movie and go for a more faithful adaptation to the beloved game.

Tony Giglio (Under Siege) directed the Doom remake and now that production has officially wrapped, he took to Twitter to share some very bloody hallways. He captioned the new photos by saying, "nothing to see here..." That seems to be a massive understatement from all of the blood that has been shed in the pictures. Doom is known (and often criticized) for the over-the-top blood and violence, so it looks like Giglio took that to heart, which should begin to satisfy fans.

In addition to the new set photos from the Doom reboot, star Amy Manson also took to social media to share off a new picture. Manson's picture is of herself in character, wearing full uniform with a blaster cradled in her arms, which might explain where a lot of that blood came from in those hallway pictures. So far, it looks like the straight to video release could end up doing pretty well, especially after the success of 2016's Doom game, which was a critical and financial success. It will be interested to see how the film is marketed when all is said and done.

Sharknado actress Nina Bergman is also starring in the Doom reboot. The actress revealed the news back in April of this year, noting her excitement to be heading to Bulgaria to start production. However, she didn't announce that Tony Giglio was helming the project and only teased that the director was "super cool." When asked about how the Doom reboot will compare to the original film, she declared that it would be much better. While that doesn't seem too hard to do, we'll just have to wait and see.

Dwayne Johnson recently poked fun of his original Doom movie while promoting Rampage, which resulted in Doom's official Twitter account humorously responding to what Johnson called a "stinker" of a video game movie. It's been reported that the Doom reboot will completely ignore the events of the 2005 Doom, which is exactly what fans want to hear. Additionally, the new set photos should go a long way in proving that this is going to be a violent and bloody affair. As of this writing, the [Doom} reboot does not have an official release date. While we wait, you can check out the brand-new set photos below, courtesy of Tony Giglio's Twitter account.